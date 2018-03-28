Meghan Markle's Favorite Lipstick Has Been Leaked and I Need It Right Now

Everything Meghan Markle touches turns to, well, not gold, but something I want, need, or must have right now. Call me royal crazy (seriously—do it), but every time she steps out in a sleek-as-hell coat or talks about her favorite de-puffing eye patches, I feel like I have to upgrade my life ASAP.

So I was pumped when the name of Markle's signature nude lipstick was finally leaked to the public, because, of course, I need to purchase one for myself.

According to People, a source close to British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury said that Markle is rumored to love a classic shade from her lipstick collection—specifically, the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in the shade Very Victoria.

The matte, rosy-brown lipstick, which costs a cool $34, was created and named after Victoria Beckham herself. Yes, Markle's (supposed) beloved lip color is named after one of our favorite girl-band stars, Posh Spice, which is fitting, considering the fact that The Spice Girls are reportedly performing at her wedding.

Tilbury's collection also includes a royal shade inspired by Markle's future sister-in-law Kate Middleton, aptly called The Duchess. Guess who is about to blow all their money on a bunch of lipsticks? Me, and probably you, too, because this is the closest we'll ever get to feeling royal.