Last week, Rihanna released her first line of lingerie, Savage X Fenty, which included a wide range of sizes, colors, and styles (that will be getting even more inclusive!). The collection was—if the three-hour waits to purchase are any indication—a huge hit with fans. The line has seven different shades of nude undies (special thanks to Rihanna for calling them "undies" instead of "panties"), which makes the Savage X Fenty collection markedly more inclusive than many other underwear lines offering neutrals.

But just how nude are the nudes? We asked eight women to test out the underwear to determine if they could find their true shade among RiRi's options—and share their thoughts on the lingerie line while they're at it.



Halle, Brown Sugar, L

"I love the inclusivity of this entire line and the sexiness and sleekness of these. They match my skin perfectly."

Savage X Fenty Microfiber Hipster, $16.50 SHOP

Jordan, Bare, S

"These are so cute and they’re so comfortable; It’s the perfect cheeky thong."

Savage X Fenty Lace Cheeky, $18.50 SHOP

Helen, Brown Sugar, S

"I’m going to wear this every single day. I’ve never had a pair of underwear that matches my skin tone."

Savage X Fenty Lace Cheeky, $18.50 SHOP

...and Spiced, S

Savage X Fenty High-Waist Microfiber Brief, $16.50 SHOP

Jenna, Honey, 2XL

"It has a more reddish undertone instead of plain beige, which is kind of flat looking."

Savage X Fenty Microfiber Hipster, $16.50 SHOP

Analisa, Honey, M

"This means I could wear white dresses without a problem."

Savage X Fenty Lace Cheeky, $18.50 SHOP

Sheena, Spiced, L

"I like the range of the tones, especially the way they’re made. When you wear them with jeans, they won’t show. I like the material."

Savage X Fenty Lace Cheeky, $18.50 SHOP

Semita, Honey, S

"Nude is just something every girl should have in her closet. It passes the nude test—you can’t see it anywhere."

Savage X Fenty Lace Cheeky, $18.50 SHOP

Cheyenne, Honey, S

"I’m really redefining my definition of nude. I’m going to have to go home and toss out everything I considered “nude” because clearly that was not nude, this is nude."

Savage X Fenty Lace Cheeky, $18.50 SHOP