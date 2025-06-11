Olivia Palermo is combining two very timely hair trends, like the style icon she is. On June 10, the socialite was spotted in New York City, dressed for the unusually chilly summer weather in an oversized trench coat . The cherry on top of her look? The wet bob that gave fresh-out-of-the-shower hair vibes.

Slightly longer than a traditional chin-length bob but not quite lob status , this look is a stylish take on the short hairstyle that’s single-handedly taken over summer 2025. Palermo’s hair was raked back away from her face, allowing her curtain bangs to add a bit of volume toward the front of the style. Her hair was parted sharply in the middle , and what I presume to be a healthy amount of gel kept that piece-y, textured look intact throughout the entirety of what was later revealed to be a photo shoot. A soft pink lip color , barely-there makeup, and the most adorable bow mules completed the ensemble.

Olivia Palermo is seen on June 10, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Short haircuts have become the hairstyle of the summer, spearheaded by the rise of the cunty little bob , made famous by The White Lotus star, Leslie Bibb. In the past few days alone, the cut has been seen on Keke Palmer , Victoria Beckham, and even Natalie Portman , and the summer technically hasn’t even officially begun.

Palermo previously let us in on the secret to maintaining her hair's health, telling Marie Claire, “ Andre Davis has cut my hair basically since I was 18. I see him every three weeks and dust the ends to keep them growing. Abby Haliti has been doing my highlights for almost 10 years now—she’s amazing. But my hair is super healthy. I wash it every day.”

If you want to take your turn recreating this wet hair look at home, either a) skip the blow dryer, or b) pop the following products in your cart to fake the illusion of dampness.

Pattern Wide Tooth Comb $15 at Ulta To get that raked-back look that Palermo is sporting, opt for a wide-tooth comb like this one from Pattern. Bumble and Bumble Gel $33 at Blue Mercury To keep your hair textured and in place, use a sculpting gel like this formula from Bumble and Bumble. Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray $44 at Blue Mercury For a bit of volume and some extra holding power, this finishing spray from Oribe will complete the look.