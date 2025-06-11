Olivia Palermo’s Glossy Bob Is Proof That Wet Hair Can Be Chic

Consider this your sign to skip the hair dryer—or just fake it with gel.

Olivia Palermo with a slicked back low ponytail, wearing a red shirt with a white collar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Olivia Palermo is combining two very timely hair trends, like the style icon she is. On June 10, the socialite was spotted in New York City, dressed for the unusually chilly summer weather in an oversized trench coat. The cherry on top of her look? The wet bob that gave fresh-out-of-the-shower hair vibes.

Slightly longer than a traditional chin-length bob but not quite lob status, this look is a stylish take on the short hairstyle that’s single-handedly taken over summer 2025. Palermo’s hair was raked back away from her face, allowing her curtain bangs to add a bit of volume toward the front of the style. Her hair was parted sharply in the middle, and what I presume to be a healthy amount of gel kept that piece-y, textured look intact throughout the entirety of what was later revealed to be a photo shoot. A soft pink lip color, barely-there makeup, and the most adorable bow mules completed the ensemble.

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo is seen on June 10, 2025 in New York City. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Short haircuts have become the hairstyle of the summer, spearheaded by the rise of the cunty little bob, made famous by The White Lotus star, Leslie Bibb. In the past few days alone, the cut has been seen on Keke Palmer, Victoria Beckham, and even Natalie Portman, and the summer technically hasn’t even officially begun.

Palermo previously let us in on the secret to maintaining her hair's health, telling Marie Claire, “Andre Davishas cut my hair basically since I was 18. I see him every three weeks and dust the ends to keep them growing. Abby Haliti has been doing my highlights for almost 10 years now—she’s amazing. But my hair is super healthy. I wash it every day.”

If you want to take your turn recreating this wet hair look at home, either a) skip the blow dryer, or b) pop the following products in your cart to fake the illusion of dampness.

Wide Tooth Comb
Pattern
Wide Tooth Comb

To get that raked-back look that Palermo is sporting, opt for a wide-tooth comb like this one from Pattern.

Gel
Bumble and Bumble
Gel

To keep your hair textured and in place, use a sculpting gel like this formula from Bumble and Bumble.

Thick Dry Finishing Spray
Oribe
Thick Dry Finishing Spray

For a bit of volume and some extra holding power, this finishing spray from Oribe will complete the look.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

