If anything’s guaranteed to lead you into making spontaneous, potentially terrible decisions on this November Monday, it’s the latest pictures of the always chic Elizabeth Olsen. The 29-year-old actress arrived at the Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards on Sunday morning and unexpectedly debuted a brand new look, involving the low maintenance, perfectly messy bangs of your Pinterest board dreams. Resist the urge to reach for the kitchen scissors and recreate it at home, if at all possible.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Olsen, who stars as a young widow in a new series for Facebook Watch titled Sorry For Your Loss, looked effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit for the evening, styling a black, three-quarter sleeved mini dress with simple scrappy heels and minimal jewelry. Of course, it’s hard to concentrate on anything other than the hair, though. As well as adding choppy, cool-girl bangs to her look, the Avengers star and younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley seems to have gone a little blonder through her long loose waves, too.

Getty Images

Getty Images

As well as starring in the new Facebook series, Olsen also acts as an executive producer for the show, and recently told Variety that she prefers to be behind the camera rather than in front of it these days. “My favorite part about filming anything is being a part of a crew,” the actress explained. “It makes me feel so satisfied every day and go to work and get your hands dirty and be creative with these people. There are so many challenges with the speed of it and the unknown of it, and there are so many times you have to just say, ‘This is in my control and this is not in my control’.It was the best learning experience.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Speaking of learning experiences, everyone has to go through that important phase when you learn that perfect celebrity bangs aren't necessarily quite the same look on you. And this is probably going to be one of them... *books salon appointment*