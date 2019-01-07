2018 was a big year for Lady Gaga. The singer blew everyone away with her very first major role in feature film A Star Is Born. She may have went makeup-free in the movie, but we all know Gaga is a beauty enthusiast at heart (and never plays it safe). And Gaga came through, showing up on the 76th annual Golden Globes' red carpet with blue hair. Baby blue, to be exact. And it is GORGEOUS.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspiras is the man behind her mane. Her sky-blue strands are swept into a stunning, curved topknot. If you also love a good monochromatic moment, you'll appreciate the fact that her hair matches her puffy-sleeved dress perfectly.

Getty Images

Can she look any more angelic? This sky-blue style looks like she just dropped from the heavens above. Thank you, Gaga, for giving us the #HairGoals inspo we need for 2019.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE