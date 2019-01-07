image
Lady Gaga Showed Up to the 2019 Golden Globes With Electric Blue Hair

She just won the red carpet.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

2018 was a big year for Lady Gaga. The singer blew everyone away with her very first major role in feature film A Star Is Born. She may have went makeup-free in the movie, but we all know Gaga is a beauty enthusiast at heart (and never plays it safe). And Gaga came through, showing up on the 76th annual Golden Globes' red carpet with blue hair. Baby blue, to be exact. And it is GORGEOUS.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspiras is the man behind her mane. Her sky-blue strands are swept into a stunning, curved topknot. If you also love a good monochromatic moment, you'll appreciate the fact that her hair matches her puffy-sleeved dress perfectly.

image
Getty Images

Can she look any more angelic? This sky-blue style looks like she just dropped from the heavens above. Thank you, Gaga, for giving us the #HairGoals inspo we need for 2019.

