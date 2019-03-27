Don't argue me on this one: No one does style like Tracee Ellis Ross does style. The actress is a living legend, and a true force in fashion. I'm never not inspired by her ever-changing bold beauty looks and fierce lewks. She's constantly showcasing how empowering it is when you live life on your own terms, and look good while doing it.

Bright and early around 8 a.m. ET on this fine Wednesday morning, Ross uploaded a picture on Instagram that was all the inspiration I needed to get through this hump day. Ross is perched on a chair slaying in a peach shaggy coat, multi-colored crystallized pumps, IN A BOB. Ross decided to give her glorious curls a break and wear this blunt-cub bob with micro-bangs instead, and I can't deal with how fabulous she looks.

Have mercy.

This peach monochromatic moment is one thing—her lipstick matches her get-up perfectly—but this bob is another. I can't even count how many photos I have of Ross in my Saved collection on Instagram, but I don't think I've ever seen her in a hairstyle remotely similar to this one. It's a new lewk, and I'm head-over-heels obsessed. Ross credited celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims for this bob. It's definitely a wig, which goes to show how you can transform your entire vibe with protective styles.

Honestly, Ross is the Queen of Lewks. Besides this bob, which is at the top of my list now, here are are few of the most iconic styles she's ever done.

My Instagram post notifications are on, and I'm ready for Ross to hit me with some more short-haired photos. Fingers crossed, and check back for more iconic Ross in a bob content to come.

