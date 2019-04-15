image
Today's Top Stories
1
Coconut Oil Is the Secret to Great Hair
image
2
Tina Brown Talks 10 Years of Women in the World
image
3
We Have to Acknowledge That CBD Use Is a Privilege
Street Style At The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1
4
The Best Street Style From Coachella 2019
image
5
11 Pairs of Work Pants That Pass the Style Test

Khloe Kardashian Has Switched Up Her Hair Color Yet Again, But the Reason Makes Sense

"It's a lot of upkeep to do that white..."

image
By Lucy Wood
PrettyLittleThing LA Office Opening Party
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
  • Having only just revealed a huge hair transformation a few weeks ago, Khloe Kardashian has explained why she’s already switched up her hair color yet again.
  • It’s a subtle change this time, but the mother of True Thompson revealed that the previous shade of bright platinum blonde just wasn’t working for her.
  • Her colorist, Tracey Cunningham, has now added more dimension to the look, with Khloe’s natural color “woven in on top.”

    It’s enough of a challenge to be keeping up with the Kardashians on the show, but when it comes to trying to keep up with their hairstyle changes, I’ve all but given up. Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and most recently Khloe are all addicted to switching up their look, and things get even more confusing when you remember that they’ve got a champion wig wardrobe between them. Is it real? Is it just a temporary makeover? WHO REALLY KNOWS.

    34-year-old Khloe has only recently transformed her hair, swapping out her old signature long lengths and blended balayage for a dramatic blunt bob. Along with the sharp, short cut came a swap from honey blonde to an icy, white platinum shade. Even her usual dark roots had vanished, giving a much brighter and blonder effect for the mother-of-one in 2019.

    But, in true Khloe style, it’s already time for yet another switch up, but his time, it’s nothing too dramatic. Koko revealed the reasoning behind yet another hair color change, and it totally makes sense. If you’ve ever gone bright blonde, you might relate.

    image
    Instagram

    Speaking on Instagram stories, Khloe told followers: “We’re going a little bit darker, just adding more dimension in it. It was such a moment and I loved it. But it's a lot of upkeep to do that white and I felt like if I didn't have a spray tan, then I didn't look fabulous all the time. But I love adding some more dark in there.”

    In case you're struggling to notice a real difference, here's Khloe's hair without the new dark root and natural color:

    The look was completed by Khloe’s go-to hair expert, Tracey Cunningham, who explained in her caption how to recreate the look for yourself with your own stylist if you’re inspired by the new, slightly edgier color.

    View this post on Instagram

    I ❤️ @khloekardashian ! Khloe wants to go back to her #highlighted #blondehair so I did @Redken #shadeseq #lowlights in foils 07nb+07n+07g on Zone 1&2 09nb+08wg+09n on zone 3 leaving the ends out #highlights #flashlift 30vol 1/4 oz @olaplex I was going to low light all the way up to the top but after she showed me the photo it was one where we started going a little lighter. It was more solid on top so I left it blonder because I didn’t want to freak her out. Khloe is so realistic and patient, now you can see her natural color woven in on top. Next time I will probably put more low lights on top, but for now we just did lowlight underneath the crown. And I didn’t do this alone @jacqui_erickson and @kevinxstarr assisted me😘😘😘😘😘🤩

    A post shared by Tracey Cunningham (@traceycunningham1) on

    “Khloe is so realistic and patient, now you can see her natural color woven in on top. Next time I will probably put more low lights on top, but for now we just did lowlight underneath the crown,” Cunningham revealed.

    Looks perfect, Khloe! So that means it will probably stick around for at least six days.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Story
    image
    The Khloé Kardashian Hair Lookbook
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Beauty
    image Coconut Oil Is the Secret to Great Hair
    image Demi Lovato Cut Her Hair Off For Spring
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Is Ariana Grande Launching a Beauty line?
    image
    You Need These 14 Lip Shades for Spring
    image
    The 17 Best K-Beauty Products of 2019
    US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR The Secret to Jennifer Garner’s Ageless Skin
    image Dove's New Project Highlights Diversity in Beauty
    image
    20 New Beauty Products at Sephora You Need
    image Patrick Ta Launched a Makeup Line for Glowy Skin
    image
    The 14 Best Eye Creams for Dark Circles