Khloé Kardashian just debuted a super-short, platinum blonde bob. Her fans are saying she resembles the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Her initial cut and color was done by celebrity colorist Tracey Cunninghan and Jen Atkin. But in the hair-changing spirit of Khloé, she decided to go even shorter with a cut by Andrew Fitzsimons.

She's really taking on this winter white hair trend—this is the most platinum she's ever been.

Khloé Kardashian changes her hair as often as the weather, and considering global warming's mixed feelings lately, that is a whole lot. I'm 100 percent hair-obsessed and here for it, because I can always count on Koko to surprise me with a new style. Sure, sometimes it's a wig, which is fine, but less exciting. Lately, though, Khloé has been going all out with drastic, semi-permanent hair changes.

Back in early December, Khloé traded her honey blonde hair, which she kept for quite a while, for an icy, platinum shade. She got tired of that within days, though, and decided to go all out for 2019 with bright pink hair. Naturally, she went back to blonde, and kept her tone a light bleached blonde. But this time, she cut her hair into a super short bob and debuted a new and even lighter dye job. Fans are freaking out, and comparing her new hairstyle to the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

In her caption, Khloé thanked her glam squad for going hard on her new 'do: "Ahhhhh thank you @traceycunningham1 for always going along with my craziness!! Coloring my hair at 6am in the rain! AND for @jenatkinhair for taking time away from Kendall Jenner to chop my hair!! We cut about 8 inches off ✂️✂️"

Khloé and her 6-year-old niece Penelope are rocking similar cuts now. So adorbs!

But Koko didn't stop there—she decided to go even shorter yesterday. Celebrity hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, chopped off a few more inches. As Allure reports, her roots, which she usually keeps dark, are noticeably brighter this time to match the whole tone of her hair. Khloé gushed about being in love with short hair in her caption, and how 10 months after giving birth she finally feels like she's getting her "mojo back". You betta werk, mommy!

Her comments are full of fans pointing out how her new cut resembles Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. "so Marilyn Manroe LOVE," one user commented. "I'm getting some Marilyn Monroe vibes! Love it!," another wrote. Do you see the resemblance?

