After last weekend’s double denim moment, Kylie Jenner revealed her second Coachella look for 2019 with a series of Instagram posts on Sunday.



Along with her neutral outfit, the social media star wore a statement adorned braid, with super long hair extensions and a selection of accessories woven throughout.



The Kardashians were out in force on Sunday to support Kanye West’s Sunday Service at the festival.

The words ‘Coachella’ and ‘Kylie Jenner’ come so hand in hand that they almost rhyme. Every year Kardashian fans look forward to seeing what the social media star and makeup mogul will wear to the fashion-focused festival, and 2019 did not disappoint. Last weekend, the 21-year-old billionaire did denim-on-denim and wore a bucket hat—two feats that should not be attempted by the average mortal. It was a very different vibe for the Coachella veteran, and hinted that she would be taking a more chilled out approach to festival dressing this time around.

With that in mind, Kylie’s look for this weekend is pretty perfect, too. Dressing to match the rest of her family, who all opted for neutral, nude shades, Kylie’s latest ‘chella look was a silver mid-length dress with textured fabric and cute short sleeves, effortlessly worn with chunky white sneakers.

With such a simple look to accessorize, Stormi’s mom made a statement with her hair instead—and it might be her best Coachella hair ever.

Normally a fan of brightly colored, bold cut wigs for the festival, Kylie instead went for a super sleek braid. Using long extensions for the style, she adorned the braid with a ton of extra detailing, weaving in white seashells and gold hoops, along with clear crosses in a nod to Easter Sunday.

Kylie and the braid of dreams were joined by her whole family at the festival on Sunday afternoon, with all of the Kardashians out in full force to celebrate Easter and support Kanye West, who chose the Coachella desert as the venue to perform his first public Sunday service.

Kanye's Sunday services are usually an intensely private occasion involving NDAs and only small glimpses on Instagram stories, so Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, Kylie, Travis Scott, and the children all headed over to watch the huge event. In the end, Kanye provided an epic two-hour performance, with surprise appearances from Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign and Teyana Taylor.

Do you think he's a little annoyed that Kylie's braid stole the spotlight? Because (and I cannot stress this enough), it totally did.

