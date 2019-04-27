Anyone looking to copy Meghan Markle's flawless glow, take note: One of the Duchess of Sussex's facial favorites is on sale right now.

Meghan has been a fan of Quench Hydrating Face Serum for years.

The serum, from celebrity skincare guru Kate Somerville, is currently on sale for 20 percent off.

Meghan Markle has flawless skin—we all agree on that point, right? Even in these deeply divided times? Good. Now, if you're looking to emulate Meghan's perfect glow, you're in luck, because one of her go-to skincare products is currently on sale at a big discount.

The product in question? Quench Hydrating Face Serum from celebrity skincare guru Kate Somerville. Meghan has been a fan of Quench (and of Kate) for years. In an old interview with The Lady Loves Couture, Meghan revealed that she had been a client at Somerville's clinic in Los Angeles for years.

Even after she made the move to Toronto for her role on USA's hit Suits, Meghan continued to follow Somerville's regimen. "I still use the products to maintain that glow that her facials give,” she explained. We can only assume this means she's still using the product now that she's relocated to England.

Quench is usually $75, but during Somerville's Friends and Family sale (which runs until April 28), customers can save 20 percent using the code 19FF20, making it just $60.

Quench Hydrating Face Serum contains retinol, vitamin A, and lipids and helps improve skin's firmness while also minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

