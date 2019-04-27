image
Today's Top Stories
1
Where To Stay, Eat, & Drink in the North Fork
image
2
Can Li Li Leung Save USA Gymnastics?
image
3
High-Waisted Shorts Are the Style for Summer
image
4
The 10 Prettiest Short Natural Hairstyles
image
5
30 Reality Stars Who Are Super Famous Now

Meghan Markle's Beloved Quench Hydrating Face Serum Is Currently On Sale for 20% Off

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Anyone looking to copy Meghan Markle's flawless glow, take note: One of the Duchess of Sussex's facial favorites is on sale right now.
      • The serum, from celebrity skincare guru Kate Somerville, is currently on sale for 20 percent off.

        Meghan Markle has flawless skin—we all agree on that point, right? Even in these deeply divided times? Good. Now, if you're looking to emulate Meghan's perfect glow, you're in luck, because one of her go-to skincare products is currently on sale at a big discount.

        The product in question? Quench Hydrating Face Serum from celebrity skincare guru Kate Somerville. Meghan has been a fan of Quench (and of Kate) for years. In an old interview with The Lady Loves Couture, Meghan revealed that she had been a client at Somerville's clinic in Los Angeles for years.

        Even after she made the move to Toronto for her role on USA's hit Suits, Meghan continued to follow Somerville's regimen. "I still use the products to maintain that glow that her facials give,” she explained. We can only assume this means she's still using the product now that she's relocated to England.

        Quench is usually $75, but during Somerville's Friends and Family sale (which runs until April 28), customers can save 20 percent using the code 19FF20, making it just $60.

        Quench Hydrating Face Serum, $75, Kate Somerville

        image
        Kate Somerville

        BUY IT

        Quench Hydrating Face Serum contains retinol, vitamin A, and lipids and helps improve skin's firmness while also minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        These Are Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty Items
        image
        Meghan Markle Broke Another Hair Rule
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Why Charles Was Disappointed When Harry Was Born
        kate middleton camera 14 Royal Family Photos Taken By Kate Middleton
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Kate and Prince William's Secret Visit to Frogmore
        Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
        Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
        image Kate and Harry Chat Like Pals at Anzac Day Service
        image Meghan and Prince Harry's Wedding Trumpet For Sale
        image Meghan Markle Is Taking a 3-Month Maternity Leave
        image Meghan and Harry Left a Comment on Louis's Photo
        image Meghan Markle Probably Won't Appear at Trump Visit
        image Kate Middleton Just Quietly Channeled Her Wedding