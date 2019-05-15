Actress and Activist Amandla Stenberg Is the Newest Face of Fenty Beauty

Since its launch nearly two years ago, Fenty Beauty has become the beauty brand. The brainchild of singer/fashionista/bad gal Rihanna, Fenty Beauty is renowned worldwide for its dedication to inclusivity. The brand's mission is simple: "helping everyone feel beautiful and recognized, no matter their race, ethnicity, culture or personal style." When for far too long other major makeup companies catered only to certain skin tones, body types, and hair textures, Fenty Beauty stepped up to the plate to ensure that everyone felt empowered to rock a full beat. From full-coverage foundation to creaseproof concealer, to vivid eyeshadow palettes to universal lip gloss, the collection covers it all.

Today, the brand announced very exciting news: actor and activist Amandla Stenberg is the latest addition to join the Fenty Beauty family as the ambassador. The 20-year-old got their start in Hollywood when they played a younger version of Zoe Saldana's character in Colombiana, but their career really skyrocketed with the role of Rue in the 2012 science fiction adventure film The Hunger Games. More recently, Stenberg has taken on bigger lead roles, starring in successful films like Everything, Everything and The Hate U Give.

Along with acting, Stenberg has also been recognized for their passionate activism; in 2018, the young star was named one of TIME Magazine's Next Generation Leaders for using their platform as a celebrity to start conversations about the issues that the next generation is facing, like cultural appropriation, intersectional feminism, gender performance and sexual identity, and standards of beauty.

Fenty Beauty's demonstrated commitment to sparking change in the cosmetics industry by championing inclusivity obviously aligns perfectly with Stenberg's values, and they jumped at the opportunity to partner with the company. "It’s one of the few beauty brands that make me feel like myself!" says Stenberg of the brand. "Fenty Beauty’s whole ethos makes me feel empowered and excited to let different facets of myself shine." And if you aren't hip to Stenberg's bold beauty looks, let me catch you up with some favorites:



As you can see, the star stuns Instagram on the regular with transformative beauty looks—so, a beauty campaign with a revolutionary brand like Fenty fees like a natural next step for Stenberg.

Every Fenty fan has a favorite product from the brand (I'm personally partial to the Pro Filt'r Foundation), and Stenberg is no exception—they are especially obsessed with the Match Stix Matte and Shimmer Skinsticks ($25). "I’m always about having a lil glow going," Stenberg says. "Plus, they stick together with magnets, which ensure they’ll never break apart in your bag!"

