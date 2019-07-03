image
Jamie Lynn Spears Has Brown Hair Now and Looks Totally Different

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Debby Wong/Shutterstock
    • The brunette color is a new style for the singer and actress, who gave us a video of the full transformation.

        Jamie Lynn Spears is coming back to our TVs as Noreen Fitzgibbons in Sweet Magnolias, the new Netflix series based on the novel series by Sherryl Woods. (YAY! I've loved her for forever, so I'm definitely watching.) And she just debuted a fabulous brunette hair color for the role that completely changes up her vibe. I really like it—I'm sure she gets compared to her older sister Britney quite a lot, but this look gives Jamie Lynn her own, unique style that makes her look serious and mature. Considering this is her first role since Zoey 101, I imagine that's probably a look she's deliberately going for.

        Jamie Lynn even gave us a video of the transformation, going from her trademark blonde to the darker hue. There's even a little cameo from her 1-year-old daughter Ivey Joan Watson, as well as Jamie Lynn's mom Lynne Irene. Jamie Lynn chats excitedly as the stylist puts in the foils and gives her a blowdry. The end result isn't so drastic from the original that it looks out of place, but just enough change to help her channel the role effectively.

        Here's Jamie Lynn's Instagram Story:

        image
        Jamie Lynn SpearsInstagram

        And here's the transformation:

        I think the new color makes her look really different, and I'm a big fan.

