Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals 'Zoey 101' Didn't Actually End Because She Was Pregnant

It's been 14 years since Zoey 101, the hit Nickelodeon show featuring Jamie Lynn Spears, debuted. (In unrelated news, wow, I am really old.) And to commemorate the event, Spears is officially clearing up the controversy that surrounded her sudden departure from the show. No, she wasn't fired for being pregnant.

In 2016, Spears appeared in Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out. In it, she discussed discovering she was expecting at age 16. "When I became pregnant my world came crashing down," she recalled, as reported in Daily Mail.

She said the show had wrapped, but there will still episodes to air. "I knew I had a lot of young girls who looked up to me and I felt that responsibility but at the end of the day I knew I would have to make a decision as a young girl myself, to do something that I could sleep with at night."

Lynn added, "I knew deep down that I was going to have my little girl, even if I had to raise her on my own, which is what I did."

Despite the assertion, rumors continued to swirl that Zoey 101 had been cancelled because of Spears' news. In her Instagram post, Spears is firmly setting the record straight, captioning the photo #itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy #contractwasfinished.

So that's that! Spears' devoted fans flooded the post (more than 300,000 views and more than 4,500 comments) to tell her how much they loved the show, and her.

Spears has been lying low since the birth of her second child, often posting sweet family photos. But she continues to make music and perform, most recently at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards (RDMA). She also reposted her sister Britney's post about focusing on family and postponing her "Domination" tour in light of the news of their father's illness:

