Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
How Jenna Dewan Gets the Perfect Beachy Wave With Ethical Hair Products

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Jenna Dewan Hosts The Baby2Baby Back-To-School Celebration Presented By Shutterfly
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
    • Because she's obviously a super-giving person, Jenna shared on her YouTube channel exactly how to get her tousled hair and smokey-eye makeup—and her hair products range from cruelty-free to fully vegan.

        At a recent event with Baby2Baby (in which she wore the absolute ideal polka-dotted workwear outfit, because of course she did), Jenna Dewan was sporting the perfect, cultivated beachy wave that inspires in me so much envy. Luckily, Jenna shared a video in which she and hairstylist Christine Symonds showed exactly how they got the lewk. Even better? All the products are ethical in some way—which is in keeping with Jenna's interest in veganism and sustainability.

        In essence, Symonds used clips to set the hair with the product, then a variety of sized curling irons to make it less uniform and make it look super-tousled. The full product list included from the video are: Kerastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique Creme (no animal testing, according to them), Pai-Shau Something to BeLeave-In—which, fun fact, is fully vegan, Batiste Dry Shampoo (also vegan), Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray (cruelty-free), Oribe Superfine Hair Spray (vegetarian), and Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray (vegetarian).

        And the full video is here, if you want to see how to replicate it and the order:

        And she even snapped the products for us (thank you Jenna!):

        image
        Jenna DewanInstagram

        A look at the finished product:

        image
        Jenna DewanInstagram

        Jenna, teach me all your ways. One day I will figure out how to handle my curly hair. #Goals.

