As a part of her support of charitable organization Baby2Baby, Jenna Dewan hosted a charitable event where she happened to look amazing.

Because she's obviously a super-giving person, Jenna shared on her YouTube channel exactly how to get her tousled hair and smokey-eye makeup—and her hair products range from cruelty-free to fully vegan.

Jenna has just been killing it lately, more recently stepping out looking like a huge, fashionable disco ball.

At a recent event with Baby2Baby (in which she wore the absolute ideal polka-dotted workwear outfit, because of course she did), Jenna Dewan was sporting the perfect, cultivated beachy wave that inspires in me so much envy. Luckily, Jenna shared a video in which she and hairstylist Christine Symonds showed exactly how they got the lewk. Even better? All the products are ethical in some way—which is in keeping with Jenna's interest in veganism and sustainability.

In essence, Symonds used clips to set the hair with the product, then a variety of sized curling irons to make it less uniform and make it look super-tousled. The full product list included from the video are: (no animal testing, according to them), —which, fun fact, is fully vegan, Batiste Dry Shampoo (also vegan), (cruelty-free), (vegetarian), and (vegetarian).

And the full video is here, if you want to see how to replicate it and the order:

And she even snapped the products for us (thank you Jenna!):

Jenna Dewan Instagram

A look at the finished product:

Jenna Dewan Instagram

Jenna, teach me all your ways. One day I will figure out how to handle my curly hair. #Goals.

