If there's anything Brooke Shields is great at (besides acting, obviously), it's knowing how to add the perfect amount of edge to any look. The actress and Commence founder made an appearance at the premiere of My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 13, and she stunned in a plunging, emerald-sequined suit with matching green eye makeup. She pulled it all together by styling her hair in loose spiral curls, which were a pretty big departure from the straight and naturally wavy hairstyles she's been spotted wearing at a few recent events. She even let her gray roots peek through a little bit—more gray hair on the red carpet, please!

Brooke Shields at the TriBeCa Film Festival in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not clear yet who was the mastermind behind Shields's hairstyle from this weekend, but it's likely that they used a standard ceramic curling iron to achieve the curls and followed it with some extra-hold hairspray to keep them from falling throughout the night.

If the actress's style has inspired you to wear big voluptuous curls this summer, keep reading for some product suggestions to keep them looking their best from day to night.

T3 Singlepass Curl X Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron $128 at Amazon US Create effortless, professional-looking curls with this tool, which has five different heat settings so you don't have to worry about heat damage. Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray $19 at Ulta Beauty Heat protectants are must to protect your hair from damage. This one provides a barrier to shield the hair from heat damage without weighing it down. TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray $9 at Amazon US Once your curls are finished, you'll need a product that ensures they'll stay in place. This spray provides 24-hour hold without making your hair feel crunchy.