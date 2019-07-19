Jenna Dewan and daughter Everly are continuing their excursions together at a roller skating rink.

Jenna IDed her tee-shirt for us (so thoughtful!). It's a printed Re/Done tee with the words "Empowered Women Shine Brighter," and it's really perfect.

This, after she stepped out in a matching polka-dotted top and skirt that is giving me so much workwear envy.

Last night, Jenna Dewan was at a roller skating rink with daughter Everly Tatum (the reason I know this is because she somehow managed to film video herself skating on her Insta Stories, which would pretty much ensure I'd fall flat on my face). She snapped a selfie while she was there of her white printed Re/Done tee—and I must share it with you, because it's the perfect tee AND it's still available to buy.

The tee, emblazoned with the words "Empowered Women Shine Brighter," is so cute that I am considering getting it, like, right now. Not only is it a gorgeous print, with the colors looking like they were drawn in with colored pencils, but it's a badass message that would make me proud to wear it every day. In the caption, Jenna tagged the brand, which is a subtle way to encourage us to go greener with our style choices. She paired the look with big hoops (classic) and potentially pink lipstick to match the print (although it is a liiiittle hard to say definitively, given the bright purple light). Jenna does everyday casual like an absolute champ, so this look is no exception.

Here's the picture of Jenna wearing the tee and encouraging us to shop sustainable:

Jenna Dewan Instagram

Aaaaaand she's nailing it, as usual.

