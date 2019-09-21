image
Kylie Jenner's Night Time Skin Routine Includes Sleeping in $12 Organic Oil

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 03, 2019
Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images
  • Getting that Kardashian glow isn't as expensive as you might have thought.
    • In a recent series of Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner revealed that she "literally drenches" herself in organic oils at night to main her perfect, glowing skin.

        You don't have to be worth a billion dollars to get Kylie Jenner's skin—if Kylie Jenner's skin is a thing you want to have, that is.

        The 22-year-old reality star and beauty mogul recently took to Instagram to share some of her personal skin care tips, and they're surprisingly affordable.

        According to Us Weekly, Kylie posted on her stories about her love for organic oils, writing, "I literally drench myself in different organic oils every night," along with a photo of one of those oils—Kate Blanc Cosmetics Jojoba Oil, which retails for a little less than $12 on Amazon and is available for one-day shipping, if you need it RIGHT NOW.

        According to the Kate Blanc website, Jojoba Oil's benefits for skin include fighting inflammation, reducing wrinkles and fine lines, and, of course, acting as an A-plus moisturizer.

        Jojoba Oil, USDA Certified Organic, 100% Pure, Cold Pressed, Unrefined. Revitalizes Hair & Gives Skin a Radiant Youthful Look. Effective Treatment for Face, Lips, Cuticles, Stretch Marks. (2 oz)
        Kate Blanc Cosmetics amazon.com
        SHOP NOW

        In addition to keeping skin moisturized and glowing, Jojoba oil is also great for hair and can help treat split ends and dry scalp and even help fight hair loss, according to Kate Blanc's site.

        image
        Instagram

