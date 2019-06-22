image
Kylie Jenner Drinks a Bottle of $23 Wine on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 29, 2018
James DevaneyGetty Images
  • As Keeping Up With the Kardashians documents the drama that went down between Jordyn Woods and the family earlier this year, following reports that Jordyn cheated with Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner is making a point of staying out of things on Instagram.
    • In a new post, the reality star wrote, "Another day another episode of me minding my own business," along with pictures of herself sipping white wine.

        Kylie Jenner is not here for drama. She's here, like so many of us, for wines.

        The 21-year-old reality star/Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul took to Instagram yesterday to provide some official commentary on the latest episode of her family's long-running E! hit, Keeping Up With the Kardashians — which is currently documenting the fallout of the drama that went down earlier this year between Jordyn Woods and Khloé Kardashian when Jordyn was accused of cheating with Khloé's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

        "Another day another episode of me minding my own business," Kylie wrote, along with a picture of herself lounging in a white one-piece and matching white sneakers, drinking a glass of white wine.

        The wine in question is not pricey #SponCon, but a bottle of Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, which retails for a totally reasonable $22.99 on wine.com.

        BUY IT

        For an even more affordable way to drink like a Kardashian, you can try the 2017 vintage of the same wine, which goes for $19.99.

