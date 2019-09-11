image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Curls
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 09, 2019
2
Every Celebrity Sitting Front Row at NYFW
image
3
Love Rom-Coms? Watch These 40 Classic Movies
image
4
The MC Beauty Guide: Los Angeles
Should I Become a Manager?
5
Is Turning Down a Managerial Role Career Sabotage?

Kris Jenner Had to Persuade Kylie Jenner to Invite Her to Kylie's 22nd Birthday Party

Kris really had to talk her way onto that super-yacht.

image
By Emily Dixon
The Business Of Fashion Celebrates Special Print Edition On 'The Age Of Influence' In NYC
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

I'll admit, this one made me chuckle. Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, while they might belong to one of the world's most famous families, are not immune to the odd mother-daughter squabble. You might recall that Kylie rented a $250 million super-yacht the size of a football field to celebrate her 22nd birthday in August, on which she ferried (sorry) her friends and family around the Mediterranean. But Kris wasn't on the original invite list, in a very early twenties move by Kylie. In fact, she had to persuade her way onto that yacht, as she told James Corden on The Late Late Show.

As Hollywood Life reports, Kris told James that Kylie had never vacationed in Europe before. "So I didn’t want her to do it for the first time—you know, she’s been to Europe for work, like for a day or two. But she’s never gone for a vacation," she said. And that was Kris' ticket onto the yacht. "Well, you need me, that’s why I gave birth to you. You need me on your birthday!" she told Kylie. "So I convinced her first that she needed me on the trip." Think there were any, "Mom, you're embarrassing me!" moments?

View this post on Instagram

22 🌻💗✨✨

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

By the way, James also prodded Kris about what, exactly, you buy your billionaire daughter as a birthday gift —we've all seen that colossal purse closet, after all. Turns out the answer was another purse, or a "regular old handbag" in Kris' words. Something tells me it wasn't quite "regular" in the "I bought this eight years ago from Zara and the handle's been repaired four times" sense, but I don't know, I'm just thinking out loud here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Watch Intimate Unseen Footage from Stormi's Birth
image
Kylie & Khloé Get Drunk and Try to Do Makeup

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image
60 Stars Who Went to School Together
image Kate Middleton and Mary Berry Hung Out Together
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kendall Jenner Partied in a Blazer and No Pants
ChefDance Park City 2017 - Night 2 Kaitlynn and Brody Confirmed They Weren't Married
image Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Are Official Again
World Premiere Of Warner Bros "The Sun Is Also A Star" - Arrivals Camila Mendes on Surviving Sexual Assault
image Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck on Co-Parenting
image A Complete Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Timeline
image You Can Now Text Jennifer Lopez's Cell Phone
image Chrissy Teigen and Trump Are Fighting on Twitter