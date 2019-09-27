image
Today's Top Stories
1
Must Read: Zadie Smith's Latest, 'Grand Union'
image
2
It's Time to Dye Your Hair Red
image
3
Channel Fall Vibes in the Catskills
image
4
Adut Akech: In Her Own Words
image
5
No Pants? No Problem.

Hilary Duff's Hairstylist Just Gave Us a Look at Her New 'Lizzie McGuire' Hair

image
By Katherine J Igoe
us-entertainment-television-pressday
VALERIE MACONGetty Images
    • It's very appropriate for the teen-turned-adult character, and looks great on Duff.

        Oh my God, it's really happening! Hilary Duff just got her hair dyed to get in character for the new Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+, and it looks amazing. The effect is real—not so much in making Duff look like a different person, per se, but really channeling "Lizzie McGuire but as she would wear her hair as a grownup" vibes.

        Nikki Lee, hairstylist, gushed about the new look on her Instagram, complete with a picture of Duff. She captioned the photo, "Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color!🙌🏼 Well dreams do come true!💫 Thank you Hilary Duff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie McGuire! 😘"

        Juuuuuust in case you want to get the "Lizzie" at your next appointment, here are the literal formula details:

        "I did a full head highlight using Joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 30 Volume LumiShine Developer at the root, 20 volume through the mid-shaft, and 10 volume through the ends when needed. After she lifted to a pale yellow I did a root tap about 2 inches out at the bowl using Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. For her hair line and a bit of the mid shaft I used Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid equal parts 6N + 8N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. My all over toner was Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 10N + 10SB with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. I applied this while the root tap was still on and let everything process together for 15 mins."

        Here's the pic (she looks amazing):

        View this post on Instagram

        Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color!🙌🏼 Well dreams do come true!💫 Thank you @hilaryduff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie Mcguire! 😘 And thank you @joico for helping my creativity flow effortlessly! Xx♥️ . For all you stylists out there whose clients are going to want to look like Lizzie...😍 Here’s my formula break down: I did a full head highlight using @joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 30 Volume LumiShine Developer at the root, 20 volume through the mid-shaft, and 10 volume through the ends when needed. After she lifted to a pale yellow I did a root tap about 2 inches out at the bowl using Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer For her hair line and a bit of the mid shaft I used Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid equal parts 6N + 8N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer My all over toner was Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 10N + 10SB with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. I applied this while the root tap was still on and let everything process together for 15mins...Xx

        A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on

        And later they straightened it, with glitter!

        image
        Nikki LeeInstagram

        IRL, the look doesn't seem all that different from what Duff had before—a bit blonder and more gold, with less of her natural dark blonde underneath (as you can kinda see in a recent photo):

        But it's still a sign of amazing things to come.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        Disney+ Showcase Presentation At D23 Expo Friday, August 23
        Everything We Know About the Lizzie McGuire Reboot
        image
        Hillary Duff Looks Exactly Like Lizzie McGuire
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Beauty
        image
        It's Time to Dye Your Hair Red
        image Adut Akech: In Her Own Words
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Mila Kunis Debuts Blonde Hair With Teal Tips
        image How to Nail Dior's Spring 2020 Runway Look
        image WORTH IT: Dermalogica's Firming Serum
        image Glitter Pumpkin Butts Are a Thing for Halloween
        image Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
        image
        Nail Trends Straight From the Catwalk
        US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS Jameela Jamil Did Her Own Makeup for the Emmys
        image
        The Best Beauty Looks of the 2019 Emmys