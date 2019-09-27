In preparation to (presumably) start shooting, Hilary Duff just dyed her hair back to a gold blonde color for Lizzie McGuire.

It's very appropriate for the teen-turned-adult character, and looks great on Duff.

Oh my God, it's really happening! Hilary Duff just got her hair dyed to get in character for the new Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+, and it looks amazing. The effect is real—not so much in making Duff look like a different person, per se, but really channeling "Lizzie McGuire but as she would wear her hair as a grownup" vibes.

Nikki Lee, hairstylist, gushed about the new look on her Instagram, complete with a picture of Duff. She captioned the photo, "Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color!🙌🏼 Well dreams do come true!💫 Thank you Hilary Duff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie McGuire! 😘"

Juuuuuust in case you want to get the "Lizzie" at your next appointment, here are the literal formula details:

"I did a full head highlight using Joico Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 30 Volume LumiShine Developer at the root, 20 volume through the mid-shaft, and 10 volume through the ends when needed. After she lifted to a pale yellow I did a root tap about 2 inches out at the bowl using Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. For her hair line and a bit of the mid shaft I used Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid equal parts 6N + 8N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. My all over toner was Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 10N + 10SB with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. I applied this while the root tap was still on and let everything process together for 15 mins."

Here's the pic (she looks amazing):

And later they straightened it, with glitter!

Nikki Lee Instagram

IRL, the look doesn't seem all that different from what Duff had before—a bit blonder and more gold, with less of her natural dark blonde underneath (as you can kinda see in a recent photo):

But it's still a sign of amazing things to come.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE