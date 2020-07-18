Today's Top Stories
Singer-Songwriter Anne-Marie Reveals Her Skincare Secrets

And her wellness and diet hacks for optimal self-care.

By Chelsea Hall

British Singer and Songwriter Anne-Marie has an amazing, glowing complexion and vibrant pink hair that will make you stop and stare. The popstar joins Marie Claire for our latest episode of Masked and Answered to reveal her secret to hydrated skin. Anne-Marie started by showing off her cocktail of choice before applying her favorite sheet mask, Starkskin Hydrating Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Face Mask ($10). The musician went on to admit that in previous years her morning skincare ritual consisted of doing absolutely nothing—that has since changed to a minimalistic ultra-hydrating routine.

Self care at its finest.

A post shared by ANNE-MARIE (@annemarie) on

The singer prefers to get ready to the tunes of old school garage or R&B playing and she feels most beautiful when she's been to the spa, a steam room, or after a steamy hot shower. She also loves to embrace her makeup-free look. "I've actually really just learned how to love my face without makeup on, which I'm so happy about because before I wouldn't even be seen without makeup on," explains Anne-Marie. To remove her makeup she reaches for Simple's Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes ($6). The musician goes on to praise face masks such as Dr. Jart's Cyro Rubber Mask ($14) and Glam Glow's Instamud 60 Second Pore-Refining Treatment Mask ($42) as her favorite things to do within her routine.

For wellness, Anne-Marie stays grounded by meditating and practicing yoga. She consumes a vegetarian diet, takes a B12 supplement, and Juice Plus+ Vitamins ($75).

To keep her combination skin hydrated and youthful-looking she loves to use Omorovicza Instant Perfection Serum ($155) and prefers a heavy-duty moisturizer. After removing the sheet mask, Anne-Marie concluded her routine by slathering on Welleda Skin Food ($19). "This stuff changed my skin's life," Anne-Marie rejoiced.

Try Anne-Marie's Beauty Must-Haves

Hydrating Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Face Mask
Hydrating Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Face Mask
STARSKIN nordstrom.com
$10.00
SHOP IT
Cryo Rubber™ Masks
Cryo Rubber™ Masks
Dr. Jart+ sephora.com
$14.00
SHOP IT
Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Weleda ulta.com
$18.99
SHOP IT
INSTAMUD™ 60 Second Pore-Refining Treatment Mask
INSTAMUD™ 60 Second Pore-Refining Treatment Mask
GLAMGLOW sephora.com
$42.00
SHOP NOW
Instant Perfection Serum
Instant Perfection Serum
Omorovicza net-a-porter.com
$150.00
SHOP IT
Compostable Cleansing Wipes
Compostable Cleansing Wipes
Simple target.com
$5.99
SHOP IT
Fruit, Vegetable and Berry Blend Capsules
Fruit, Vegetable and Berry Blend Capsules
Juice Plus+ juiceplus.com
$75.00
SHOP IT

Watch Anne-Marie's full video above for even more details on her skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

