British Singer and Songwriter Anne-Marie has an amazing, glowing complexion and vibrant pink hair that will make you stop and stare. The popstar joins Marie Claire for our latest episode of Masked and Answered to reveal her secret to hydrated skin. Anne-Marie started by showing off her cocktail of choice before applying her favorite sheet mask, Starkskin Hydrating Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Face Mask ($10). The musician went on to admit that in previous years her morning skincare ritual consisted of doing absolutely nothing—that has since changed to a minimalistic ultra-hydrating routine.

The singer prefers to get ready to the tunes of old school garage or R&B playing and she feels most beautiful when she's been to the spa, a steam room, or after a steamy hot shower. She also loves to embrace her makeup-free look. "I've actually really just learned how to love my face without makeup on, which I'm so happy about because before I wouldn't even be seen without makeup on," explains Anne-Marie. To remove her makeup she reaches for Simple's Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes ($6). The musician goes on to praise face masks such as Dr. Jart's Cyro Rubber Mask ($14) and Glam Glow's Instamud 60 Second Pore-Refining Treatment Mask ($42) as her favorite things to do within her routine.

For wellness, Anne-Marie stays grounded by meditating and practicing yoga. She consumes a vegetarian diet, takes a B12 supplement, and Juice Plus+ Vitamins ($75).

To keep her combination skin hydrated and youthful-looking she loves to use Omorovicza Instant Perfection Serum ($155) and prefers a heavy-duty moisturizer. After removing the sheet mask, Anne-Marie concluded her routine by slathering on Welleda Skin Food ($19). "This stuff changed my skin's life," Anne-Marie rejoiced.

