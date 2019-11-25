Halsey Looks Unrecognizable at the AMAs With Bleached Eyebrows

Halsey took a leaf out of Kristen Stewart's book at the American Music Awards Sunday night, showing up with bleached-blonde eyebrows so light, it almost looked like she didn't have eyebrows at all. She walked the red carpet in rainbow eye makeup and an equally colorful gown, and changed for the ceremony—where she immediately won a gong for "Favorite Song"—into a low-cut white, embellished dress, which she paired with pink makeup. (Halsey, by the way, is the only person in the world who can pull off pink eye makeup without looking like she has pinkeye.)

Here's the star walking the red carpet in her original outfit, rainbow eyes and all:

And here she is in her white gown for the ceremony itself, where she took the stage for the first award of the night—the Favorite Song award, which she won for "Without Me":

Last time we saw Halsey, she was rocking a very different look—she was channeling old-Hollywood glam for the Country Music Awards earlier this month:

During her acceptance speech, Halsey was frank about how not every award can be everything she dreamed it would be, but said that the AMA meant a lot to her because it was a fan-voted award.

SIS POPED OFF @halsey SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK pic.twitter.com/xnpWa1mm8z — J (@iamjessica_her) November 25, 2019

Less than an hour later, Halsey was back on stage for a performance of "Graveyard"—and, in a magical twist, she had eyebrows again!

Halsey was photographed recently with boyfriend Evan Peters, who was touching her stomach—seemingly tenderly, sparking a wave of speculation that she was pregnant. To which Halsey tweeted: "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes." Never change, Halsey.

