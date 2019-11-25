Princess Diana Retrospective
Halsey Looks Unrecognizable at the AMAs With Bleached Eyebrows

She picked up an award for her song "Without Me."

2019 American Music Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage
Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019Getty Images

Halsey took a leaf out of Kristen Stewart's book at the American Music Awards Sunday night, showing up with bleached-blonde eyebrows so light, it almost looked like she didn't have eyebrows at all. She walked the red carpet in rainbow eye makeup and an equally colorful gown, and changed for the ceremony—where she immediately won a gong for "Favorite Song"—into a low-cut white, embellished dress, which she paired with pink makeup. (Halsey, by the way, is the only person in the world who can pull off pink eye makeup without looking like she has pinkeye.)

Here's the star walking the red carpet in her original outfit, rainbow eyes and all:

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

And here she is in her white gown for the ceremony itself, where she took the stage for the first award of the night—the Favorite Song award, which she won for "Without Me":

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Last time we saw Halsey, she was rocking a very different look—she was channeling old-Hollywood glam for the Country Music Awards earlier this month:

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Taylor HillGetty Images

During her acceptance speech, Halsey was frank about how not every award can be everything she dreamed it would be, but said that the AMA meant a lot to her because it was a fan-voted award.

Less than an hour later, Halsey was back on stage for a performance of "Graveyard"—and, in a magical twist, she had eyebrows again!

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Halsey was photographed recently with boyfriend Evan Peters, who was touching her stomach—seemingly tenderly, sparking a wave of speculation that she was pregnant. To which Halsey tweeted: "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes." Never change, Halsey.

