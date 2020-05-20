DaniLeigh Shares Her Simple Skincare Routine for Flawless Skin

You may know recording artist and choreographer DaniLeigh from her sultry song "Easy," in collaboration with Chris Brown (the music video will make you feel feels). Chances are you're also a fan of her single "Lil Bebe." DaniLeigh got her start as a backup dancer for artists like Nelly Furtado and Pharrell and at just 18 years old, she directed a music video for her mentor, Prince. The Miami-native is on fire and will be dropping an upcoming single “Dominican Mami” on May 29 off of her forthcoming album, so stay tuned. She gave us the lowdown on her skincare routine in the latest edition of Masked and Answered.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this episode, she's masking 'n chilling wearing Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque ($36), which uses amazonian white clay to shrink the size of pores and get rid of grime and excess oil. Here's her simple morning skincare routine: "I take a shower, then I wash my face with Kiehl's facial wash ($24) and I also use Dermaologica Exfoliator ($59)," she says. She finishes off with Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer ($32), which she also applies in this video. Her go-to getting ready or masking music depends on the day. "Sometimes, I'm on my R&B and chill vibe," she describes. "I listen to Jhené Aiko or PartyNextDoor's new albums. Or, I'll listen to some throwbacks like Erykah Badu or Usher. Other days, I could be turning up listening to Future, Young Thug, or DaBaby."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And if you're wondering if she's a skincare, makeup, or hair person? "Honestly, I'm all of the above," she says. "I love getting my hair done and doing new styles. And I like getting my makeup done when I have photoshoots." That's when the singer feels the most beautiful. "I feel the most beautiful when I get my hair done and have my makeup on," she says, laughing. "I feel like when I'm super glammed-up and it's music video time I like taking selfies and flexing on Instagram." Don't we all love a good 'Gram flex? I know I do. As far as health and wellness, she loves taking taking ginger shots.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Watch DaniLeigh's full video above for even more details on her simple skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Maya Allen Digital Beauty Editor Maya Allen is the Digital Beauty Editor at MarieClaire.com where she covers makeup, skincare, haircare, wellness, you name it!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io