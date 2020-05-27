Health and Wellness Guru Hannah Bronfman Shares Her Beauty Routine

Want a fresh take on fitness and an approachable way to practice wellness? Take notes from Hannah Bronfman. The DJ and founder of HBFit—a health, fitness, and beauty website—embodies this lifestyle. Whether it's learning one of her delicious clean recipes from her book Do What Feels Good, or trying out one of her workouts on YouTube, Bronfman keeps her followers inspired to live healthy lives, while having fun. The beauty aficionado joins us for the latest episode of Masked and Answered, to face mask with not one but two masks and share her skincare secrets.

Hannah starts off the episode wearing the iS Clinical Tri-Active Exfoliating Masque ($95), which is an exfoliating mask that brightness, smoothes, and firms the skin. She shares her A.M. beauty routine: "I don't wash my face with a cleanser in the morning, I just wash everything off with cold water," she says, adding that she uses a reusable cotton pad to smooth over her skin and remove everything off of her face from the night before. Next, she applies toner; right now she's a week in to using the Luzern L'Essentials Hydrating Essence Pre-Serum Treatment ($75). "Then, I go into my serums, which stay the same both morning and night. I use the iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum ($155), which helps with some of my pigmentation. Then, I use a vitamin C Serum I love from One Love Organics ($75)." She finishes with Coco Texture Smoothing Cream Moisturizer ($20), which she loves because it's lightweight but still hydrating for her combination skin.

After about 20 minutes, she's on to the next mask: Cocokind's Sea Kale Clay Mask ($18). "I love this mask because it doesn't dry up and make me feel like I can't move my face," Bronfman notes. As for her pimple-fighting protocol? She relies on Starface's Pimple Patches ($20) and a Blemish Be Gone stick. "I really love this facial gua sha by Treatment by Lanshin," she shares when asked about her favorite at-home beauty rituals. "She's a facialist that's based in Brooklyn. She takes a very wholistic approach and came out with this beautiful gua sha stone ($125). It's so good for sculpting your cheekbones and jawline. The other thing I love is facial cupping," she says, a technique she demonstrates in the video.

A scroll through her Instagram reveals that Bronfman's tried a lot of beauty treatments in her days, but the craziest of them all? Her very own, customized blood cream from Dr. Barbara Sturm. "Dr. Barbara Sturm took my blood, spun it, and then added all of the good stuff back into a moisturizer...and I absolutely loved it," she says. And if you're in the market for a good wellness supplement: "I'm coming out with something that's a game-changer so stay tuned for that," she hints.

Watch Bronfman's full video above for even more details on her skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

Maya Allen Digital Beauty Editor

