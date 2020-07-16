Today's Top Stories
Target Just Made It Easier to Support Black-Owned Brands Online

A badge on Target.com will note when a brand is Black-owned or -founded.

By Chelsea Hall
young woman making a contactless payment in a fashion store
pixelfitGetty Images

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests this spring and summer, the nation's largest companies are implementing new initiatives in support of the Black community. The latest comes from Target: The company just rolled out a badge on its website that will denote Black-owned brands and brands with Black founders. The badge will be housed in the "at a glance" section of its product details page; clean, vegan, and cruelty-free badges are also featured in this section as product identifiers.

Bevel, Iman Cosmetics, Jane Carter Solution, TPH by TARAJI, The Honey Pot, The Lip Bar, and Black Girl Sunscreen are among some of the Black-owned brands currently being sold at Target. The retailer explained in a statement that their decision to come out with a new badge comes in response to the feedback that they have been receiving from customers. "Based on what our guests are searching for, we have started to implement icons online to help our guests find and support Black-owned brands and founders when they shop online," the brand explained in a statement.

target black owned brands
Target.com

The company's new feature will now simplify your shopping experience so you can discover new brands and easily locate and shop your favorite Black-owned brands.

