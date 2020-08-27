Today's Top Stories
Lais Ribeiro Shares Her Supermodel Beauty Secrets

Plus, she reveals the craziest beauty treatment she's ever tried.

By Chelsea Hall

Brazilian supermodel Lais Ribeiro is best known for strutting the catwalk for Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Victoria's Secret. For our latest episode of Masked and Answered, the model shares her skincare routine and spills the deets about her craziest beauty treatment.

In this episode, Ribeiro's mask of choice: pure honey. Ribeiro keeps up her glowing complexion by applying a honey mask two to three times a week.

✨☀️✨

The model also credits Dr. Barbara Sturm's Darker Skin Tones product line for contributing to her gorgeous glow. First thing in the morning, she cleanses her skin with Dr. Barbara Sturm's Cleanser ($70), then she hydrates with Dr. Barbara Sturm's Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum ($300), and applies her go-to moisturizer, Dr. Barbara Sturm's Darker Skin Tones Face Cream Rich ($230).

Ribeiro loves to get ready while listening to Brazilian music and she feels the most beautiful when she's at peace. And, the Angel shares, her top beauty secret comes from within: "I think when you feel confident, when you feel happy with yourself, and the things that are around you—that it transforms in beauty." Watch Ribeiro's full video above for even more details on her skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

