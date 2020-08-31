'In The Dark' Actress Perry Mattfeld Shares Her Skincare Routine

Actress Perry Mattfeld has a few tips and tricks up her sleeve for ultra moisturized and blemish-free skin. The 26-year-old actress is known for her her roles in shows such as In the Dark and Shameless. In the latest installment of Masked and Answered, Mattfeld walks us through her skincare routine for an acne-free, super hydrated complexion. In her episode, Mattfeld reaches for her favorite mask Beauty Grass Radical Seeker Honey Mask ($60).

Ultimately, Mattfeld's regimen consists of keeping her skin moisturized and using antibacterial products. To combat her dry skin, she likes to layer on Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant ($24) per her makeup artist's recommendation to her most dehydrated areas. "This [Eight Hour Cream] is something that I put on around my nose where I get so chapped, and on my lips," she shares in the video. She even mentioned the Rodial Dragon Blood Hyaluronic Mask ($58) as a key product for additional hydration.

After a long day of filming and wearing layers of makeup, Mattfeld begins her nighttime routine by melting away her makeup with a hot washcloth. To unwind even more, the actress sometimes adds tea tree or eucalyptus oil to the cloth and pours herself a glass of Pinot.

Once the actress is done wiping away her makeup she goes in with the GoldenHigh Oil Cleanser by Beauty Grass ($65), and then applies a DIY tea tree oil and witch hazel toner, before finishing up with Beauty Grass's LitFromWithin Face Oil ($60) and Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant. Watch the star's full video above for even more details on her skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

