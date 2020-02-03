J.Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl Performance Was Completely and Totally Epic

In the duo to end all duos, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought the house down (brought the stadium down?) at the Super Bowl LIV, with Shakira opening the performance with a medley of all her greatest hits, wearing a ruby-red, sparkly dress and accompanied by a handful of backup dancers also clad in ruby sparkles. During "Hips Don't Lie," Shakira crowd-surfed under a sky filled with fireworks—and, my friends, that was just the beginning.
Here's the full performance:
Then Jennifer Lopez appeared, halfway up a pole (an allusion to her performance in Hustlers!), singing her hit "Jenny From the Block" and segueing smoothly into a medley of her best work, from "On the Floor" to "Waiting to Tonight." Stripping down to a silver and nude bodysuit, J.Lo continued to show off the moves she'd learned for Hustlers—and even when she descended from the pole, several of her backup dancers remained up there.
Her daughter Emme then joined J.Lo on the stage, as did Shakira; Shakira played the drums, Emme sang with her own chorus, J.Lo did her thing and it was...Reader, it was everything.
Also, there was this moment, which swiftly became a meme:
And this one!
People loved the performance (because, you know, they're not blind!).
Bow down. I bow down!
