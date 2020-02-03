J.Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl Performance Was Completely and Totally Epic

In the duo to end all duos, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought the house down (brought the stadium down?) at the Super Bowl LIV, with Shakira opening the performance with a medley of all her greatest hits, wearing a ruby-red, sparkly dress and accompanied by a handful of backup dancers also clad in ruby sparkles. During "Hips Don't Lie," Shakira crowd-surfed under a sky filled with fireworks—and, my friends, that was just the beginning.

Here's the full performance:

Then Jennifer Lopez appeared, halfway up a pole (an allusion to her performance in Hustlers!), singing her hit "Jenny From the Block" and segueing smoothly into a medley of her best work, from "On the Floor" to "Waiting to Tonight." Stripping down to a silver and nude bodysuit, J.Lo continued to show off the moves she'd learned for Hustlers—and even when she descended from the pole, several of her backup dancers remained up there.

Her daughter Emme then joined J.Lo on the stage, as did Shakira; Shakira played the drums, Emme sang with her own chorus, J.Lo did her thing and it was...Reader, it was everything.

Also, there was this moment, which swiftly became a meme:

Trying to get the last of the Cheeto dust off my fingers #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/jI4urZnVEb — Josh Miller (@WhoAmIToSayWhy) February 3, 2020

And this one!

People loved the performance (because, you know, they're not blind!).

OMG @shakira !!!!! she looks so beautiful! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Shakira is 43 and JLo is 50. You can’t tell me they’re not the most impressive athletes in that stadium tonight, my god. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) February 3, 2020

This is clearly the best non-Beyonce Halftime....ever? Right? — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) February 3, 2020

J-Lo with the Puerto Rico love and Shakira on drums and the women rule theme is AH-MAZING.#SuperBowlLIV — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 3, 2020

Bow down. I bow down!

