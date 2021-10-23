This Beauty Brand Is Helping to Restore Priceless Art

When it comes the relationship between modern art and beauty, La Prairie couldn't be more relevant. The Swiss luxury house's friendship with artist Niki de Saint Phalle helped shape the image of their coveted Skin Caviar line, and in 2017, they established a partnership with global art fair, Art Basel, for which they commission an original art piece each year. Now, they've leaned further into their patronage to preserve some of the most recognizable art of all time: the work of Piet Mondrian, in partnership with Switzerland's most visited museum.

The two-year collaboration between La Prairie and the iconic Fondation Beyeler will help to conserve four masterpieces by the Dutch painter, who is most well known for his signature abstract, graphic oil paintings that defined the De Stijl movement. The four Mondrian paintings, produced between 1921 and 1938, are being studied and researched to help the world's understanding of the artist's unique mastery. Through this new initiative, new details about Mondrian's creative process are being discovered, and will be revealed at an expansive Mondrian exhibit at the museum in 2022.

"Art is an important part of our lives. It testifies to how people see and understand the world in which we live. It is therefore essential to preserve artifacts so we can remember, learn about and honor those who were involved," said Markus Gross, Head Conservator at Fondation Beyeler. "We are delighted that La Prairie supports this project and contributes to raising awareness of the importance of art conservation," he added. There's no doubt that the Swiss brand—like the Swiss itself—are passionate about all things beautiful and erudite, hence their commitment to preserving the works of the past and the future.

"As a Swiss house, we are particularly proud to support one of Switzerland's most prestigious cultural institutions. We have common values and the purpose to share art from Switzerland to the world," says Greg Prodromides, Chief Marketing Officer of La Prairie. “With this new initiative, La Prairie’s expands its cultural engagement exemplifying our long-term commitment to the world of art and culture."