Okay, hear me out—it's time to talk about whitening your teeth. I’m distinctly a member of the “my teeth could always be whiter” camp, and this fact has landed me in plenty of dentist’s chairs over the years. But, on days when I don’t feel like trekking to the office—or leaving my house, for that matter—I end up using the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips. Honestly, they work better than the dentist at removing my stains, and they're on major sale right now on Amazon.

The top-rated at-home whitening kit claims to remove 14 years of stains in just one 30-minute session and has racked up nearly 40,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so I don’t think I’m alone in thinking that it’s the best one on the market. And now is truly the best time to buy It for yourself, as it’s currently going for $27.96 as a part of Amazon’s ongoing Holiday Beauty Haul event. While it never was that pricey to begin with—it originally retailed for $47.99—I’m always privy to a good sale these days.

The 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips wouldn't garner such praise if they weren't ridiculously easy to use. Here’s how the entire process works: Press the thin, flexible strips to your teeth and let them sit for 30 minutes. Seriously—that's it!

Each strip is designed to stay put after you stick them on, so you can feel free to eat, drink, and otherwise live your life while you've got them on. You can use them on a daily basis if you want a super-bright look, or use them intermittently for a more gradual look.

