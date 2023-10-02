Anne Hathaway Is Bringing Back the Beehive

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the beehive hairstyle certainly calls a certain era to mind, it’s just as timeless as its biggest modern proponent: Anne Hathaway. Over the years, the queen of the early 2000s (and today… and tomorrow…) has worn her signature brunette locks in the vintage updo time and time again. Most recently, Hathaway raised (er, teased) the bar once again, showing up with a tall bouffant while attending George and Amal Clooney's Albie Awards on Thursday, September 28.

Held at the New York Public Library and hosted by the Clooney’s Foundation for Justice, the event honors change-makers across various industries. The A-list guest list was dressed to the nines to pay their respects—just one part of the now-yearly event that I’m all about.

(Image credit: Getty)

While celebrating the honorees and rubbing shoulders with stars including her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep, Hathaway stunned in a pistachio-green Versace gown. Checkered with silver and detailed with lace, she paired the dress with silver heels and sparkling jewelry. But let’s talk more about the hair.

Worn half up and half down, a few curtain bang-esque pieces were left out front for ample face-framing, arranged to highlight her stunning cheekbones. The non-teased hair cascaded down her back in silky soft waves, with some caramel-y highlights peeking through the brunette locks.

Popularized in the ‘60s, the beehive was named for its resemblance to, well, a beehive. To get the look, hair is pulled back, teased, and piled up on top of the head. Easy to emulate with a bump-it or some really good hairspray, the famous vintage hairdo has been showing up more often in recent years. In mid-September, Ayo Edibiri wore a baby version to a dinner celebrating Prada, and with the release of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla there are sure to be more beehives on the horizon.