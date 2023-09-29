Anne Hathaway Turns Heads Everywhere in Shimmery Versace Gown

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Anne Hathaway has been on the fashion roll of fashion rolls over the past few months, giving us iconic look after iconic look in every public appearance.

For her latest work, the Devil Wears Prada star attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library—hosted by George and Amal Clooney—in a fully jaw-dropping gown fresh from the Versace runway.

The dress was a complex number, a full-length gown with a shimmery silver and pistachio green pattern, trimmed with pistachio lace on the bodice. She paired it with silver heels and luxury jewelry.

As Hathaway arrived at the New York City Public Library, flanked by husband Adam Shulman, she shimmered and shined like the superstar she is. I'm personally reminded of Audrey Hepburn—especially with Hathaway's hair styled in a '60s-y beehive.

Meanwhile, commenters on the video shared by People on Instagram also weighed in on the stunning look.

"Unreal. BRB while I faint," said one person.

"Versace straight off the runway! YASSSS Anne!!" exclaimed another.

"Gorgeous! That dress!" added someone else.

The Albies present five awards to changemakers across various industries, and these, the second annual awards hosted by the Clooneys, counted a slew of A-listers among the guest list.

Famous guests included Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, John Oliver, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Jodie Turner-Smith, Mary J. Blige, Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Moss, Andra Day, Nina Dobrev, Donatella Versace, Cindy Crawford, Aloe Black, Gayle King, and many many more. What I wouldn't have given to be a fly on the wall...