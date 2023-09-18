Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The beauty industry continues to set new standards of product innovation that provide solutions to our everyday lives, ultimately, making our lives easier and much simpler.

This year, we connected with top experts in the industry to help us unearth cutting-edge products that have launched within the last 12 months. Our winners span five categories that will see you through every step of your daily routine—they are the best in fragrance, hair, skincare, makeup and nails.

Scroll ahead for the best of the best 2023 Marie Claire Skin Awards winners, you won’t be disappointed.

(Image credit: Future)

***

Gucci The Alchemist's Garden A Reason To Love Eau de Parfum $384 at SaksFifthAvenue This blend of Damascena rose, oud accord, and Tolu balsam is the perfect mix of sensuality and warmth. "This is a fragrance that I really like because it’s a very beautiful, elevated and well execute rose scent—slightly classic in the rose, but with the saffron accord it is very chic and strong—it smells luxurious," says perfumer Alexandra Monet.

Rabanne FAME Eau de Parfum $114 at Sephora Into playful, sensual scents with notes of mango, jasmine, and incense? Wear this sweetly-scented fragrance to make a statement. "The accessibility of the fruity facets and the floralcy and contrast in the dry down really elevate the fragrance experience of this fragrance," says Monet. "This scent is an olfactive innovation with the notes used, yes, but also in the beautiful balance between contrasting notes like mango and olibanum."

Amouage Search Eau de Parfum $360 at SaksFifthAvenue "For me, the smoky and woody facets in this fragrance are contrasted with a fresh top note which make it strong, and straight forward," says Monet. "These types of scent experience can be polarizing in a way for some, but for me, this is what generates addiction."

Tom Ford Cherry Smoke Eau de Parfum $250 at Sephora The contrast between the fruity and the smoky woody facets in this scent is what stands out to me the most, Monet reflects. "The smoky woody notes in general are very elevated, niche and dark and the juicy cherry brings in a fun, new type of contrast experience."

Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum $355 at Nordstrom Fragrances with top notes of bergamot, mandarin and white peach are a non-brainer. They smell good on everyone. But, Valaya ups the ante with middle notes of orange flower, nympheal and vetiver. "This fragrance is a skin fragrance, and it has a structure that perfumers love—woody and sensual with ambery notes," says Monet. "It’ the type of fragrance that you have to wear on your skin to really experience the full beauty of the structure."

Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum $152 at Sephora Like Veja Campo sneakers paired with a chic dress, Prada Paradoxe exudes major cool-girl energy. "This fragrance showcases a very nice execution of orange flower, it’s very addictive," says Monet. "The trail of the fragrance is very back driven which I like."

KAYALI Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 Eau de Parfum Intense $138 at Sephora Let's be clear: this scent is intoxicating and addictive. "Pistachio is not what you would traditionally associate with an addictive scent because it has a slightly savory element, but that unique experience is what I really like," says Monet.

(Image credit: Future)

***

Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo $30 at Sephora $30 at Revolve $30 at Sephora "Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo is formulated with its bonding and light-as-air dry cleansing technology for the scalp giving a I just washed my hair feeling," says celebrity hairstylist, Cheryl Bergamy. "No.4D creates a clean, weightless body, detoxifies, and extends the time between washes."

Rahua Heat Protectant Shield $46 at Dermstore "We all know how heat can damage our hair, which is why a heat protectant is so important," says Bergamy. "This heat resistant plant complex with a blend of rahua oil, castor seed, and almond oils gives a heavy punch of protection to the hair strands and boosts elasticity."

OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $36 at Sephora "This floral-scented shampoo with carbonation of anti-dandruff ingredients, like salicylic acid, and gentle surfactants to help get rid of flakes, reduce itchiness, and leave your hair and scalp feeling clean and healthy," says Bergamy.

Kerasilk Liquid Cuticle Filler $34 at PlanetBeauty "Kerasilk Liquid Cuticle Filler is infused with Biomimetic Silk and Blue Lotus Extract to innovate the rebuilding of the cuticle as it provides a heat-activating filler to help the hair stay smoother giving long-lasting structural recovery," says Bergamy. "It’s able to rebuild and optimize the hair surface to create shine and volume."

(Image credit: Future)

***

MERIT Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow $24 at Sephora The attention that this eyeshadow receives is warranted. "A great one and done eye shadow that's a cream to powder finish," says celebrity makeup artist, Elaine Offers. "I love it on its own, or as a base to other powder eyeshadows. The shadows contain nourishing ingredients for the delicate eye area like chamomile, calendula, magnolia bark and peptides. You can use your fingers or the amazing Merit No. 2 brush that's dual ended with a dense fluff brush for eyelids, and a smaller pointed brush to line."

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Skin Enhancer $60 at Chanel "I love how it looks super natural, easy to wear and blend for a super natural, healthy sunkissed glow," says celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose.

NARS Liquid Blush $32 at Ulta $32 at Macy's $32 at Nordstrom "I love this on both cheeks and lips, perfect way to add a fresh pop of color to the face while keeping it very natural," says Barose. "It looks like it’s your own color and not makeup."

Lisa Eldridge Velveteen Liquid Lipstick $27 at LisaEldridge "It’s soft and velvety without drying and separating on the lips later like most liquid lipsticks, “ says Barose. "Makeup products designed by makeup artists always work and address the problems because we know what’s up!”

Dior Rosy Blush $40 at Dior "The new deeper shades are perfect for darker skin," says Barose. "Always love this formula that looks so fresh and easy to blend, it gives just a fresh rosy hint on cheeks now in more inclusive shades."

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez $20 at Sephora We triple dare you to scroll TikTok without seeing this lip oil appear on your "for you page." It's incredibly hard, but according to Barose, it's "worth the hype!" "This liquid shimmer blends like a dream and works on all skin types, even on oily skin it won’t turn greasy or frosty," he says. "I love that it works on bare skin for a natural look or on top of full coverage foundation without turning blotchy when blending it on top."

(Image credit: Future)

***

skinbetter science Mystro Active Balance Serum $225 at SkinBetterScience This "plant-based adaptogen serum focused on skin quality," is a favorite for Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, a board-certified dermatologist. Use it to minimize dullness, pore size and uneven pigmentation.

Pillowtalk Derm The Depuffer $38 at PillowTalkDerm "The Depuffer is the first face roller that depuffs," says Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, a board-certified cosmetic and medical dermatologist. "It contains arnica and centella asiatica—two powerhouse ingredients well-known to decrease swelling and reduce redness. Apply to areas of swelling or irritation including post-procedure."

Rhode Skin Peptide Glazing Milk $29 at RhodeSkin "This luxurious lightweight fluid is designed to support the skin barrier with ceramides, beta-glucan and vitamins and nutrients including magnesium, zinc and copper," says Murphy-Rose. "Fragrance-free and safe for sensitive skin, glazing milk is well-tolerated by all skin types."

Isdin Retinal Advanced Dual-Phase Night Serum $185 at ISDIN This retinaldehyde with bakuchiol and melatonin in dual phase technology makes this an instant winner.

CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Face Gel $16 at Target CeraVe has been a drugstore staple since the beginning of time and this weightless gel moisturizer comes highly recommended. Loaded with niacinamide, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, the almost-sheer finish won't clog pores or leave your skin feeling tight or greasy.

Mustela Cicastela Moisture Recovery Cream $14 at MustelaUSA Do you struggle wit extreme dryness and skin sensitivity? As a mom of a toddler, Dr. Levin promises this multi-purpose ointment is gentle enough for all ages.

SolaWave Radiant Renewal 4-In-1 Skincare Wand $169 at SaksFifthAve When makeup artist Elaine Offers needs to get rid of under eye puffiness, she instantly reaches for this skincare wand. "I use my own combination of serums every morning with this wand, and get really great results," says Offers. "I notice a definite softening of lines around my eyes and mouth, and improvement in under eye puffiness. I love that it's convenient to travel with and rechargeable."

iota Supervitamin Body Wash+ Brightening $23 at CredoBeauty The goal of this body wash is to cleanse your skin without over drying it and this one raises the bar. "This body wash is super soothing and loaded with vitamins, prebiotics and support your skins microbiome," says Offers. "I feel good that it's sulfate, paraben and phthalate free and vegan, too."

(Image credit: Future)

***

OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum $25 at Ulta "This new system significantly helps repair weak, brittle, and dry nails by penetrating the nail bed to build new bonds within," says celebrity manicurist Sarah Chue. "It provides four times stronger nails when used consistently, twice a day for six days in a row."

CND RESCUERXx $20 at Ulta Dr. Levin is a fan of the the keratin treatment mixed with jojoba oil for cuticle strengthening. Use for up to four weeks for optimal results.

Manucurist Green Flash LED Nail Polish $19 at Manucurist "This Parisian made polish is truly innovative because it is 100 percent vegan and goes on like gel but removes like regular polish," says Chue. "This formula goes into a LED light between each layer to dry so there's no wait time. The best part is you can remove it by soaking each finger in polish remover for one minute without prefiling. You will see it shrivel and peel itself up with minimal scraping. Lasts up to 10 days of wear."

Gitti Nail Polish Remover $30 at Gitti Gitti Nail Polish Remover is formulated with lavender oil, argan oil, and sunflower seed oil to gently and effectively remove the toughest nail polish. "This polish remover stands out against many because it is hydrating," says Chue. "In addition, it is PETA-approved and packaged in a beautiful glass bottle."

Gelish Blooming Gel Polish $11 at SallyBeauty Dying to create watercolor nail looks at home? "This innovative formula does exactly what the name gives," says Chue. "It creates a watercolor-like design as it thins out and blooms gel color when used over this product."

The Gel Bottle Clear 3D Studio Gel $17 at TheGelBottle This clear gel allows you to create 3D and textured effects to fit your every vibe and mood. "This flexible, yet hard 3D gel gives you the potential to create raised nail art designs," says Chue. "It comes in clear, but you can polish color or dust chrome powder over it to jazz it up. It's your world!"

The Judges

Alexandra Monet

Alexandra Monet is a perfumer at Firmenich. Sparkling and spontaneous, Alexandra Monet is the personification of joie de vivre. At the age of 13, her curiosity led her to discover the programs at ISIPCA. She remembers the great perfumers of that time who supported her in her professional development and to whom she remains very close. Her passion grew, and Alexandra focused her studies on making perfumery her profession. The love of her profession brought Alexandra to Munich, Germany for 6 years. She wanted to start her career living in the German culture, with its reputation for order and structure. Alexandra loves to travel. This escape from her day to day life nourishes her creativity. She enjoys discovering new tastes and smells, and also meeting new people. (Image credit: future)

Cheryl Bergamy