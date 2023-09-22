Dewy Faces and Bare Eyes Ruled at Sofia Coppola's Book Launch Party

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s never been a secret that Sofia Coppola is my icon—both style-wise and otherwise. My original Instagram username was a play on our shared first name (I definitely wished I got the “f” instead of “ph” for a while), I have a stash of her discontinued Marc Jacobs lipstick ( please bring back So Sofia, Marc! ), and you don’t need to know how many times I’ve seen The Bling Ring (many). So, when I saw Hollywood’s coolest starlets show up for a party honoring the multi-hyphenate on Tuesday—wearing a so-similar-this-had-to-be-planned makeup look—I knew I needed insight on the situation.

While Coppola is always in style, she’s really shining this fall. In November, her highly anticipated film Priscilla will be released, based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley . And earlier this month, she released her first book, The Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023, a 488-page treasure trove of insights and mementos from her career thus far.

To celebrate the book launch, Chanel hosted an intimate dinner for the filmmaker at the also-iconic Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. While the guests all had the obvious in common (their it-factor, of course!) there was something else they seemed to share on that magical evening: a proclivity for fresh-faced beauty. In almost every photo from the September 20 event, attendees could be seen done-up—or rather done-down—in glowy foundation and minimal-to-no eye makeup. It was all very Virgin Suicides, as opposed to the era of cat eyes Priscilla is sure to usher in.

As for who partook in the trend, it was an it-girl-filled affair, with the likes of Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, Alexandra Shipp , Chloe Zhao , and Olivia Munn showing up and showing out for Coppola. Frequent collaborators Rashida Jones, Elle Fanning , and Kristen Dunst also made a bare-faced appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire , Coppola shared the best advice she’d ever gotten. At age 20, Anjelica Huston (who was also a guest at the party) told her that “not everyone’s going to like you.”

How about this for an addendum? Not everyone’s going to like you, but everyone loves a dewy complexion.