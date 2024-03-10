Anya Taylor-Joy Uses This Reverse Logic Trick to Make Her Oscars Lipstick Last All Night

Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell exclusively shared the genius technique with 'Marie Claire.'

Anya
published

The 2024 Oscars last approximately five hours from start to finish. There are constant photos, a lot of talking, eating, and drinking, and, most importantly, little to no makeup touch ups. So how did Anya Taylor-Joy get her bold lip to stay on perfectly—no smudging, no bleeding, no fading—for the entirety of the Academy Awards?

It had absolutely everything to do with makeup artist Georgie Eisdell’s genius hack. “Apply the liner after the lipstick,” she exclusively shares with Marie Claire. “I find that it’s easier to blend and the liner acts as a seal. I love a blended liner instead of a harsh line, so this is the perfect way to achieve that.” 

Anya

The Queen's Gambit star stunned in a vintage Dior gown that took 3,500 hours to embroider.

If you want to recreate Taylor-Joy’s exact lip look, you’re going to need a few key products. Number one: Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm in Minty Rose. Number two: Dior Addict Lip Oil in Rosewood. And, number three: Dior Rouge Dior Contour Lip Liner in Nude Pink. Together, the balm and oil “creates a beautiful hydrating base, and is the perfect understated complement to her eyes,” Eisdell explains. “We wanted it [her makeup] to be elegant and timeless.” 

Anya Taylor Joy on the Oscars 2024 red carpet

Her genius lip look was accentuated by soft eyeliner and pink blush.

The eyes, while heavy on the black eyeliner and mascara, were color-coordinated with Taylor-Joy’s lipstick. Eisdell used the DiorShow 5 Couleurs in Rosa Mutabilis to create a soft and elegant lid. Finishing touches included DiorShow Mascara and Brow Styler, as well as the StageCrayon, my personal favorite for creating a dramatic eye. 

The Queen’s Gambit star kept her hair straight with a natural bend—and even let her dark brown roots break through. The simple look only drew additional attention to the star’s incredible jewelry, which most notably included an eight-carat diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace. 

If you want to try your hand at Taylor-Joy’s Oscars’ look at home—and see if this lip liner hack actually works—shop the necessary products ahead.

Rouge Dior Contour
Addict Lip Glow Balm
Lip Glow Oil
'diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette
Beauty Editor

