Happy Academy Awards night to all the cinephiles—and fashion fans—who celebrate. Tonight, a parade of 2024 Oscars red carpet fashion moments brought this year's awards season to a close. And what an immensely satisfying and decadent note to end on, from gowns to diamonds to Lily Gladstone simply being Lily Gladstone.
This evening, celebrities descended upon the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to honor this year's best in film, with Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things leading the 2024 Oscars nominations. Hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel (his fourth time hosting the gig), tonight's ceremony brought stars like Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and The Holdovers breakout actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph out in their award show best.
Speaking of Robbie, the 2024 Oscars was our last chance to see the actress channel her beloved Barbie look on the red carpet—but she completely subverted expectations. Robbie wore an all-black Versace gown that was a far cry from the hot pink we've seen her wear on recent red carpets and press appearances. (But in the spirit of keeping the Barbie mania alive, make sure you've familiarized yourself with how to watch the Oscars before Ryan Gosling takes the stage to perform "I'm Just Ken" live.)
But before Gosling steals your attention, the red carpet was the one to watch because tonight's looks confirmed that Hollywood glamour is alive and well. Ahead are all of the must-see looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet, including Zendaya's black and pink Barbenheimer gown and Emma Stone's peplum dress.
The Best 2024 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion
Lily Gladstone in custom Gucci
Margot Robbie in Versace
Jennifer Lawrence in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture
Ariana Grande in custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture
Carey Mulligan in custom Balenciaga Couture
Michelle Yeoh in custom Balenciaga
Charlize Theron
Zendaya in Armani Privé
Da'Vine Joy Randolph in custom Louis Vuitton
Florence Pugh in Del Core
Greta Lee in Loewe
Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli Couture
Lupita Nyong'o in custom Armani Privé
Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Jodie Foster in Loewe
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Kirsten Dunst in Gucci
Billie Eilish in Chanel
America Ferrera in custom Versace
Hailee Steinfeld
Issa Rae in AMI Paris
Gabrielle Union-Wade in Carolina Herrera
Sandra Hüller in custom Schiappareli
Eva Longoria in Tamara Ralph
Vanessa Hudgens in custom Vera Wang Haute
Julianne Hough in Alexandre Vauthier
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
-
