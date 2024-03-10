Happy Academy Awards night to all the cinephiles—and fashion fans—who celebrate. Tonight, a parade of 2024 Oscars red carpet fashion moments brought this year's awards season to a close. And what an immensely satisfying and decadent note to end on, from gowns to diamonds to Lily Gladstone simply being Lily Gladstone.

This evening, celebrities descended upon the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to honor this year's best in film, with Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things leading the 2024 Oscars nominations. Hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel (his fourth time hosting the gig), tonight's ceremony brought stars like Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and The Holdovers breakout actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph out in their award show best.

Speaking of Robbie, the 2024 Oscars was our last chance to see the actress channel her beloved Barbie look on the red carpet—but she completely subverted expectations. Robbie wore an all-black Versace gown that was a far cry from the hot pink we've seen her wear on recent red carpets and press appearances. (But in the spirit of keeping the Barbie mania alive, make sure you've familiarized yourself with how to watch the Oscars before Ryan Gosling takes the stage to perform " I'm Just Ken" live.)

But before Gosling steals your attention, the red carpet was the one to watch because tonight's looks confirmed that Hollywood glamour is alive and well. Ahead are all of the must-see looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet, including Zendaya's black and pink Barbenheimer gown and Emma Stone's peplum dress.

The Best 2024 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Lily Gladstone in custom Gucci

Lily Gladstone, who's nominated for Best Actress, wore a sapphire blue dress designed by Gucci in collaboration with Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain's Ironhorse Quillwork. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie in Versace

Margot Robbie in an all-black Versace dress from the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture

Jennifer Lawrence wore a playful black and white poka-dotted dress made custom by Christian Dior Haute Couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande in custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Like her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, Grande channeled her Glinda character in a pink and poufy custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan in custom Balenciaga Couture

In custom Balenciaga Couture, Carey Mulligan, who's nominated for Best Actress, evoked old-school Hollywood glamour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh in custom Balenciaga

Michelle Yeoh, who last year's Best Actress award, in a silver sequin dress and black opera gloves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron in a liquid-like metallic silk gown with twisted, draped straps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya in Armani Privé

There she is! Zendaya arrived in a black and pink sequined one-shoulder gown by Armani Privé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in custom Louis Vuitton

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won Best Supporting Actress, in a baby blue sequined gown with a sweeping train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh in Del Core

In a luminescent metallic gown, Florence Pugh was a shining highlight on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee in Loewe

Greta Lee arrived in a black gown adorned with white draped detailing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli Couture

Emily Blunt wore a champagne, sequined Schiaparelli SS24 Couture gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o in custom Armani Privé

Lupita Nyong'o wore a custom Armani Privé periwinkle gown fit with a feathered peplum waist and hemline. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior

Evoking Sandro Botticelli's "Birth of Venus," Anya Taylor-Joy wore an ornate, heavily sequined Christian Dior gown fit with petals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone, nominated for her role in Poor Thins, wore a mermaid Louis Vuitton gown with a super-sized peplum bodice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jodie Foster in Loewe

Jodie Foster wore a navy blue Loewe gown embellished with shimmery sequins on the bottom half. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Channeling her character Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked movie, Cynthia Erivo wore an emerald green voluminous gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst in Gucci

Kirsten Dunst wore an incredibly sleek white column gown with hair-thin spaghetti straps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish in Chanel

Billie Eilish wore a school girl-inspired outfit featuring a tweed skirt, white button-down shirt, cinched blazer, and sweet Mary Jane shoes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

America Ferrera in custom Versace

America Ferrera in a custom Barbiecore chainmail dress by Versace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld in a seafoam chiffon gown with a matching, gauzy scarf that attached to her wrists. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Issa Rae in AMI Paris

Issa Rae in a plunging AMI Paris gown embellished with dark green sequins. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union-Wade in Carolina Herrera

Gabrielle Union was a human mirror ball in a reflective Carolina Herrera two-piece. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Hüller in custom Schiappareli

Sandra Hüller, who's nominated for Best Actress for Anatomy of a Fall, in a custom Schiappareli velvet gown with swooping, structured sleeves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria in Tamara Ralph

Eva Longoria in a velvet gown with sculptural, off-the shoulder details. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens in custom Vera Wang Haute

Pregnant (!) Vanessa Hudgens wore a long-sleeve, turtleneck gown made of black stretch Italian cupro. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Hough in Alexandre Vauthier