The Best Beauty Moments at the 2024 Oscars

A welcome resurgence of pre-Covid glamour has reigned on the awards season circuit this year, from Golden Globes in January through the Grammys just a few weeks back. Celebrities have debuted new hair colors, bold eyeshadows, and, of course, a classic Old Hollywood aesthetic on every red carpet—and the 2024 Oscars' best beauty looks are the grand finale. Tonight, nominees and presenters are arriving at Dolby Theater in Hollywood with perhaps some of the most elegant hair and makeup of the season.
Beauty preparations for the big event started well above a week ago, with stars visiting famed facialists like Ivan Pol of The Beauty Sandwich, Georgia Louise (known to use SK-II and Biologique Recherche), or iS Clinical’s celebrity ambassador Cynthia Rivas. In the hours preceding their red carpet arrivals, in hotel rooms scattered across Los Angeles, stars from nominated films Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things (among many others) were busy getting their blush dusted to perfection and bobby pins painstakingly placed into their updos.
Now that the stars have arrived on the red carpet, Marie Claire is rounding up the best beauty looks of the 2024 Academy Awards. From Eva Longoria's peach lips to Issa Rae's top knot, we have the breakdown on the evening's most memorable beauty moments—and the exact products the stars used for Hollywood's biggest night.
Emma Stone
Lupita Nyong'o
Emily Blunt
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Greta Gerwig
Zendaya
Gabrielle Union
Hailee Steinfeld
Eva Longoria
Vanessa Hudgens
Issa Rae
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Lily Gladstone's Oscars Hairstyle Contains a Secret Nod to Her Heritage
Her hairstylist tells us all about the personal touch.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Ryan Gosling Makes a Subtle Nod to 'Barbie' on the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet
It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Margot Robbie Ditches 'Barbie' Pink for Goth Black at the Oscars
The actress traded in the bubble gum hue for an unexpected yet classic color.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Uses This Reverse Logic Trick to Make Her Oscars Lipstick Last All Night
Save this Georgie Eisdell-approved technique for your next major event.
By Samantha Holender
-
Danielle Brooks Uses Her 2024 Oscars Manicure to Pay Homage to Black History
Her homage was a beauty highlight of the night.
By Danielle Campoamor