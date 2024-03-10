The Best Beauty Moments at the 2024 Oscars

A welcome resurgence of pre-Covid glamour has reigned on the awards season circuit this year, from Golden Globes in January through the Grammys just a few weeks back. Celebrities have debuted new hair colors, bold eyeshadows, and, of course, a classic Old Hollywood aesthetic on every red carpet—and the 2024 Oscars' best beauty looks are the grand finale. Tonight, nominees and presenters are arriving at Dolby Theater in Hollywood with perhaps some of the most elegant hair and makeup of the season.

Beauty preparations for the big event started well above a week ago, with stars visiting famed facialists like Ivan Pol of The Beauty Sandwich, Georgia Louise (known to use SK-II and Biologique Recherche), or iS Clinical’s celebrity ambassador Cynthia Rivas. In the hours preceding their red carpet arrivals, in hotel rooms scattered across Los Angeles, stars from nominated films Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things (among many others) were busy getting their blush dusted to perfection and bobby pins painstakingly placed into their updos.

Now that the stars have arrived on the red carpet, Marie Claire is rounding up the best beauty looks of the 2024 Academy Awards. From Eva Longoria's peach lips to Issa Rae's top knot, we have the breakdown on the evening's most memorable beauty moments—and the exact products the stars used for Hollywood's biggest night.

Emma Stone

The Poor Things star started her Oscars prep with one of the best facials in the industry. She paid a visit to Ivan Pol of The Beauty Sandwhich, who most definitely drenched her skin in his secret sauce. She went on to work with Mara Rozsak, the founder of ROZ, to create an incredibly shiny, voluminous blowout. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o

Can we take a moment to appreciate Lupita Nyong'o's commitment to glitter? Not only did the actress have a subtle silver shadow swiped across her lid, but she also had chunkier flakes tousled throughout her hair and placed along her collarbone. Her nails took a similar shimmery approach, with Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro shade “Delicate” painted along each finger. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt was one of the many stars to wear a top knot bun to the Oscars, but her look happened to take a messier tone than most. Celebrity Hair Stylist Laini Reeves wanted to created a "Grecian whimsical" vibe, and used a full range of Hair Ritual by Sisley Paris to create the look. Charlotte Tilbury's Candy Chic Lipstick is responsible for the pretty pink across her lips, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

After being prepped by Pol with the exclusive Beauty Sandwhich facial, Da'Vine Joy Randolph teamed up with makeup artist Sheika Daley, who used a lineup of Lancome makeup to create a soft brown look. She co-signed the side part trend, styling her blonde hair in a bouncy blowout. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig

“Today for Greta‘s beauty look we went with modern glamour, heavy on the glowing radiance,” makeup artist Molly R. Stern shared with Marie Claire. Achieving said end, however, started with a great lineup of Le Domaine skincare. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya

This gorgeous bob—and deep side part—is the handy work of hairstylist Tai Simon and Joico hair products. "I did a one-time finger run through with Joico’s K-Pak Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil to maintain shine, then I finished with one distant spray of Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Spray to seal this look," he shared. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union

One of the first Oscars red carpet arrivals, Gabrielle Union had her hair slicked back into a top knot—which is shaping up to be one of the biggest trends of the night. Her makeup remained glowy, simplistic, and monochromatic peach. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld

The actress worked with go-to makeup artist Ash K. Holm for this monochromatic orange-meets-peach face beat, the perfect complement to her pale blue gown. As for her hair? She committed to a deep side part—and embraced her wispy baby hairs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria

It was only natural that the L'Oreal ambassador had a full face of the drugstore brand on the Oscars red carpet. The good news: You can scoop up her glossy peach lip for just $12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress, who announced her pregnancy on the red carpet, worked with hairstylist Danielle Priano to achieve a half-up, half-down sleek hairstyle. "For Vanessa at the Oscars today, we took a lot of inspiration from '90's supermodels and added a modern twist. We wanted the look to have a nostalgic vibe," Priano shared. To get the look, she used products from SexyHair, The Hair Shop, and Remington ONE styling tools. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Issa Rae