Ariana Grande's Graphic Eyeliner Is Straight Out of Oz—Or Her New Album Era

With a major movie and potential new album on the way in 2024, Ariana Grande is sharper than ever these days. In true beauty mogul fashion, she even has the eyeliner to prove it.

On Thursday, November 4, the Wicked actress was spotted out and about in New York City rocking a major graphic eye look. With the rest of her face basically void of makeup, her brownish-red top eyeliner winged out and extended all the way to her brow bone. A separate line of makeup made its way under each eyebrow (perfectly parallel!), connecting with the actual eyeliner line in a sharp point.

The 30-year-old paired the major choice with the softest pink lip and just a hint of face makeup (it's possible her face is just that flawless, but is anyone's, really?). Outfitted in a sweatshirt and jeans with her blonde hair slicked back in a ponytail, she looked like any makeup-loving cutie out running errands. But! The "Thank U, Next" singer's fans can't be fooled that easily.

In a New Year-themed Instagram carousel posted December 27, Grande rocks an eerily similar makeup look (though it's hard to see, captured in tiny polaroids she snapped a second photo of). The looks are uncanny, meaning there might be something more to her appearance than just a fun, out-and-about photoshoot. Especially because fans took that particular Instagram post to mean a new album was ready.

Naturally, fans looked for similar clues in the new photo. What does her sweatshirt, which reads "yes, and?" mean? (It looks like her merch.) How about the cherry red manicure? Or perhaps the most enticing detail of all: that famous ponytail.

"See you next year," wrote the Grammy winner alongside her auspicious post. Well, we're certainly seeing her—and liking what we see. (Especially that liner.)