While every season comes with its haircare challenges, it's no secret that winter weather is particularly tough on hair. The cold weather and strong, frigid winds have a way of drying out one's skin and strands, resulting in flaky roots and straw-like ends. At the same time, the need for accessorizing the latest hair trends with beanies and wool caps can backfire and cause oiliness, leading to dandruff that just won't quit. Just in time for winter's last hurrah, premium hair and skincare brand Augustinus Bader just released two products made to mitigate that damage and dryness: Their Rich Shampoo and Rich Conditioner, the newest additions to their luxurious haircare range.

“Infused with our proprietary TFC8 technology, The Rich Shampoo and The Rich Conditioner work together to deeply nourish the scalp and target the root causes of damage and dryness," says Professor Augustinus Bader, the internationally renowned physician and biomedical scientist, who specializes in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. "This duo intends to maximize efficacy to overall hair health. Clinical studies show that together they reduce build up by 95 percent and frizz by 78 percent, and increase shine by 76 percent.”

More specifically, the shampoo focuses on the health of users' scalp and hair follicles, using ingredients that renew skin cells in order to make your scalp a healthier, more fruitful environment for hair growth and retention. It cleanses hair thoroughly, so you won't have any leftover residue or dandruff, yet it does so gently, so you won't have to worry about it drying you out. Meanwhile, the Rich Conditioner is made to deeply nourish lengths and ends for visible hydration and shinier hair, both immediately after use and in the long-term.

Both products are color-safe and suitable for sensitive skin, and aid in supporting voluminous yet tangle-free hair with a glossy (but never greasy finish). You can invest in the high-quality duo now, and explore the rest of the brand's clinically-tested haircare collection below.

