October might be the official kickoff of spooky season, but there's a whole host of not-so-spooky new beauty launches this month that will get you in the fall spirit. From new editions of cult-favorite fragrance to a lipstick launch that team Marie Claire already loves, there are so many new goodies to add to your rotation.

For starters, the original Shark FlexStyle (my favorite hair tool ever at one point) was kicked to the curb and swapped for the brand-new Flexfusion, a more powerful version with several new attachments. Then, there was the news that Foreo, the brand known for its handheld LED devices, had expanded into a new category (haircare!) with the release of the LUNA 4 Hair. Along with so many new fall perfumes, how could I not call out Glossier's surprise fragrance launches that had the internet buzzing for weeks earlier this month?

Of course, my fellow editors had their testing hats on this month, too. For instance, we talked about the luxurious Celine red lipstick, and our team couldn't get enough of Bottega Veneta's new fragrance collection. But that's only the tip of the product launch iceberg. Keep scrolling to get the lowdown on which beauty debuts of October got the Marie Claire stamp of approval.

Best October Beauty Launches

Best New Hair Tool Shark Flexfusion™ Air & Ceramic System With Air Straightener for Straight & Wavy Hair $400 at Nordstrom "I've waxed poetic about the Shark FlexStyle before—it singlehandedly gave me the confidence to style my own hair—and now the hair tool has gotten a major upgrade in the Flexfusion. Right off the bat, I noticed the hair dryer is more powerful and dries my hair faster. The new attachments are also a dream come true for my thin, flat hair. The Fusion Brush attachment adds major volume to my roots and smooths out any frizziness on my ends, while the Fusion Air Straightener leaves my hair silky in minutes. Both attachments can be used on wet or dry hair, too! The Scalp Shield setting, which adjusts the temperature to protect your scalp from damage, is a huge bonus. Overall, the Flexfusion is the end-all-be-all of hair tools for me." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Knappenberger loves the Shark Flexfusion's power and versatile attachments. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Perfume Overall Glossier Glossier You Doux Eau de Parfum $78 at Sephora "I wasn't the biggest fan of Glossier's You perfume, but the introduction of two new scents into the line piqued my interest this month. I got my hands on both, and am happy to report they both are in my top-worn category right now. You Doux is the earthier of the scents, with notes of palo santo and ambrette. It's easy to layer with other scents, but it's also perfect to wear on its own. The scent lasts all day and clings to my clothes without giving me a headache, too." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Best New Lipstick Celine Le Rouge Celine Satin Lipstick $75 at Celine "I've always been a little skeptical of 'French girl beauty' and 'French girl fashion.' Celine's new red lipstick, however, feels like a ticket to a café in the Saint-Germain the moment I swipe it on. The formula is satin-y smooth and glides on evenly; the color doesn't fade even after sipping on my second (or third) coffee of the day. Pairing this with a black Sézane sweater and wide trousers immediately makes me feel like Jeanne Demas. $75 is admittedly a splurge, but one I would make again—if only to keep embracing my inner Parisian." — Halie LeSavage, Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

LeSavage says the satiny Celine red lipstick instantly made her feel like a chic Parisian. (Image credit: Future)

Merit Retrospect Extrait de Parfum $92 at Merit "I'm always on the lookout for a fragrance that delivers a sexy, sensual vibe without ever feeling too heavy or stuffy, and this new launch from Merit absolutely nailed it. As a concentrated extrait de parfum, the scent has serious staying power throughout the day, which means you'll detect the notes of pear, jasmine, and vanilla hours after you first spritz. It's warm without ever leaning too sweet, lush and floral, with just a hint of fruity brightness. Not to mention the abstract, pebble-like bottle looks insanely chic on your vanity, and is a pleasure to grip with its wide dimple in the glass. My fall fragrance line has received a much welcome upgrade." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Baxter found a new favorite fall perfume in Merit's Retrospect. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Best New Foundation Well People Supernatural Complexion Stick $25 at Ulta "I am incredibly picky when it comes to foundation—I prefer formulas that are lightweight, buildable, and skin-like so nine times out of ten, I'm wearing a tinted moisturizer. However, I've been pleasantly surprised by this stick foundation, so much so that I've been reaching for it more often than my go-to moisturizer. It has a wonderfully creamy formula that melts into my skin and blends out with just my fingertips. It also has just the right amount of coverage to even out my skin tone without camouflaging it. Better yet this stick doubles as an undereye concealer with minimal creasing. With its stick formula, this handy find is going in my work tote for on-the-go touch-ups." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Mascara Colorescience Total Lash Mascara $59 at Colorescience "It takes a lot for me to be impressed by a mascara, but this new launch isn't your run-of-the-mill mascara. As the name suggests, it's the total package as a mascara, eyelash growth serum, and conditioner all in one, so naturally my interest was piqued. I got my hands on it early and after testing it out for a little over a month, I can already see a huge improvement in my lashes. While I still need a few more weeks to see my full results, my lashes hardly ever fall out now, plus they're looking a little more fluttery now. Results aside, this mascara is great for volumizing and is a breeze to remove at the end of a long day thanks to its tubing formula." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor.

Best New Blush About-face Blush Rush Liquid Blush $18 at Ulta "I, too, am taking part in the current blush craze that's sweeping the beauty world right now, so I'm getting my hands on any blush I can get. When I saw the shade range of these liquid blushes, especially this trendy deep red blush, I wanted to see it on my cheeks immediately. Thankfully I was not left disappointed. The shade Grand Prix brought a pretty warm flush to my face and couldn't have been easier to apply. I simply dotted three small dots on my cheekbones then got to work blending with a blush brush. The high pigmentation was a bit alarming, but this stuff melted seamlessly on my skin." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Knappenberger has on a full face of new beauty launches including the Well People Supernatural Complexion Stick, Colorescience Total Lash mascara, and About-face Blush Rush liquid blush. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Also Recommended

Glossier You Rêve Eau de Parfum Visit Site "Since Glossier launched two scents in October, I couldn't only talk about one and not the other. You Rêve took me by surprise. I'm not usually a fan of gourmand scents, but this one has base notes that hang around after the sweetness disappears. Ambrox is layered with plum, iris, and toasted almond. It's like the adult version of the sweet scents you wore as a kid, and it's surprisingly sexy." — Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Best New Beauty Tool Foreo LUNA™ 4 Hair $199 at Foreo "I'm sure you know all about LED face masks, but maybe you didn't know the same benefits could be applied to the skin on your scalp. I'll be honest, it's not something I thought about until I heard about this launch. Known for its handheld LED devices, Foreo now has an LED device for your hair that strengthens your strands and deep cleanses your scalp. Silicone bristles and sonic massage work in tandem to dramatically decrease dandruff and oil, while LED lights improve circulation, leading to healthier, shinier, thicker hair. The best part is you can use it in the shower!" — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Woody Perfume Matiere Premiere Santal Austral Extrait $390 at Neiman Marcus "Every one of Matiere Premiere's fragrances is about turning a raw ingredient into a perfume. For the brand's Extrait line, they added a guest ingredient to not only create a richer, stronger fragrance but to enhance the original note. My absolute favorite of the line has to be Santal Austral. It blew me away at first sniff. Its main ingredient is sandalwood, but the extrait formula combines it with black cardamom absolute developed exclusively for the brand. The addition creates a smokiness and a touch of spiciness that makes this perfume a huge standout in my collection." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Floral Perfume Parfums de Marly Palatine Eau de Parfum $375 at Saks Fifth Avenue "Just like the bottles each scent is housed in, Parfums de Marly fragrances remind me of elegance and that's what I get with the brand's latest launch, Palatine. If I had to sum it up in one word it would be 'feminine' due to its pretty blend of fresh florals. I'm not typically one for floral perfumes, but the addition of jammy fruit notes with a warm dry down of sandalwood and musk makes for a combination that has me hooked." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Eye Cream Trinny London Take Back Time Eye Treatment $84 at Trinny London "Eye creams were never something I thought I needed in my skincare routine—it's a long enough process as it is. Then I came across the tidbit that the area around your eyes shows your age earlier than the rest of your face, so I thought it could use a little more TLC with this cream. It tackles just about every eye concern from bags and crow's feet to fine lines and eyelid sagging in as little as four weeks. What's more is that it instantly brightens up the undereye area, so much so that sometimes when I'm really in a rush I forgo concealer altogether." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Gourmand Perfume Scent Lab Pistachio Dream Perfume Mist $38 at Scent Lab "To know me is to know that I love a gourmand perfume, so I'm willing to try them all. I got my hands on the new Scent Lab's perfume mist, which is made to be mixed with the brand's other scents to make your own 'potion,' and it is simply delicious. It reminds me of nutty ice cream and the comforting feel of being wrapped in a blanket all in one delectable scent. It's certainly sweet but not cloying, which marks a gourmand great in my eyes. I have to add the accompanying candle is just as divine, too, and so strong that the scent filled my apartment in five minutes flat." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Shampoo Nioxin Hair Fall Defense Shampoo $29 at Ulta "You know the big clumps of hair that fall out while you’re in the shower? Yeah, that’s not actually supposed to happen. Nioxin came up with a solution though, and it’s as easy as washing your hair. The brand’s new Hair Fall Defense Shampoo builds stronger hair from the root thanks to ingredients like caffeine and niacinamide that stimulate the hair follicle. While admittedly I haven’t been using it consistently (I’ve been using it about every other wash day for a month), I’ve started to notice less hair in my hairbrush so I can imagine what my results would be like at the full 12-week mark." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Designer Perfume Bottega Veneta Come With Me Eau de Parfum $450 at Bottega Veneta "Come with Me is exactly the kind of smoky, powdery scent I naturally gravitate toward. At first sniff, it instantly reminded me of the Sassafras Aromatic Candle from Troye Sivan's Tsu Lange Yor line, which also blends vetiver, vanilla, bourbon, and leather for a sexy whiskey-by-the-bonfire vibe. To that familiar base, however, notes of jasmine, bergamot, orris butter, and artichoke—yes, like the green vegetable—add a haze of floral sweetness. It may not be a groundbreaking combination, but it embodies everything a great date night fragrance should be." — Hanna Lustig, Staff Writer

Nette x Crown Affair Take Your Time Candle $82 at Sephora What happens when a clean candle brand and one of the buzziest haircare lines team up? This candle from Nette x Crown Affair, which, according to one Marie Claire writer, smells like a "rich lady's garden." This is all thanks to notes of lemon blossom, yuzu, and apple. "I've been burning this candle for the past week and it is absolutely delicious. The two wick style is appreciated so the wax doesn't grown uneven, and the pale pistachio color way looks so chic on my coffee table. If you want a lush, woody, floral candle that fills up your space, this new collab is definitely worth picking up." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director