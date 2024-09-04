It’s not every day you get beauty advice from Victoria Beckham. So when I hopped on a call with Posh Spice herself, I wasn’t entirely sure what she’d share. Maybe she’d tell me never to pluck or tint my eyebrows (a classic) or to wear sunscreen (I do). But I certainly didn’t expect the founder of an eponymous makeup brand to tell me to use less makeup. “You don’t need to use foundation,” Beckham very definitively stated within the first five minutes of our phone call.

To be fair, it’s not that Beckham doesn’t believe in makeup at all. She’s just created her own coverage concoction in collaboration with Augustinus Bader. The duo has previously worked together, launching a Priming Moisturizer, Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, and a Daily Cleansing Protocol. But Wednesday, September 4, the two celebrity-loved brands teamed up for their debut makeup product: The Concealer Pen.

With 16 flexible shades in a wide range of undertones, the light to medium coverage formula contains more skincare-first ingredients than your typical concealer product. Most notably, Bader’s patented TFC8, which is proven to support skin renewal, is the star ingredient. But the concealer also contains peptides and squalane for hydration, polyglutamic acid and rice protein to improve fine lines, and rosa damascena flower water to soothe skin.

Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen With Tfc8 $68 at Victoria Beckham

Swatches of Victoria Beckham's new click pen concealer. (Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

“The more you use this product, the less you need it,” Beckham exclusively tells me. “It’s not just going to cover up my dark circles, but treat them, eradicate them, and make me look better. The reality is, I wear so much less makeup now than I used to because my skin is better.”

The skin-improving formula isn’t just for the under-eyes. The brush was intentionally made thin and tapered so that the user could spot treat all over the face with a simple click-and-swipe motion.

“The brush is something I obsessed over, making sure that it was fine enough to get a precise application,” says Beckham. “I use it around my nose, jawline, and chin to really even out my skin tone.”

Armed with beauty tips from Posh Spice herself, the Marie Claire team set out to test the just-launched product across different skin types and tones. Our honest thoughts are ahead.

Editors' Honest Reviews

Samantha loves this concealer for no-makeup days. (Image credit: MC Editors)

"There’s really not a better duo than Augustinus Bader and Victoria Beckham. I love both of the namesake lines individually, but my favorite products are—without a doubt—the collaborations between the two. (If you haven’t tried the Daily Cleansing Protocol, get on it.) I had pretty high hopes for the concealer pen’s debut—and it did not disappoint.

"From a coverage standpoint, it is a little lighter than I’m used to (my under-eye bags are intense), but I was able to build it up to true medium coverage without any cakey side effects. It covered both the blue discoloration under my eye and the fire-red pimple that decided to make a home above my lip (photo for proof). It’s been a staple in my rotation over the past few weeks—especially when I need on-the-go reapplication. I have even used some darker shades to double as a contour. I’ve let it replace my foundation during the day, but I still grab foundation for a night out and I want more coverage. I definitely could build it up, but I refuse to waste a drop of this product."

Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen With Tfc8® in Shade FL2 $68 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

Ashlyn always grabs this concealer to look more rested. (Image credit: MC Editors)

"My 8-hour workday bags are no match for Victoria Beckham's new concealer. When I first received the product for a swatch test, I instantly fell in love with its formula. It's creamy with great sheer coverage, perfect for achieving that no-makeup makeup look. The best part is that you can't even feel it on your face. The application is so effortless that I now reach for it anytime I need a '4 more hours of sleep' light under-eye fix."

Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen With Tfc8® in Shade MD2 $68 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

Julia says this concealer made her a light coverage convert. (Image credit: MC Editors)

"I am in the 'more is better' camp when it comes to concealer coverage—I have deep undereye bags and a purple shadow that never quite seems to go away. This pen from Victoria Beckham, though, is making me reconsider. I really, really enjoyed the lighter coverage under my eyes. It added a brightness that I wasn't getting from my other options, and I found that, when paired with my favorite Makeup By Mario foundation, I had an almost airbrushed-looking finish on my skin. It blended into the rest of my base products in just a few taps, and there was no discernible line between this concealer and the rest of my products. The brush tip is much more hygienic than my other doe-foot applicator. I use the shade L1 on my fair skin and it was a perfect match. This has now become my new favorite in-my-makeup bag concealer, to have on hand when I'm running to meetings or traveling on a few hours of sleep."

Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen With Tfc8® in Shade F1 $68 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

This concealer pen replaced Lauren's every day concealer. (Image credit: MC Editors)

"I’ve relied on the same concealer since my college days. I’m not going to tell you which brand it is, but what I will say is that my trusty blemish-defying product has officially been replaced with Victoria Beckham’s concealer pen. Yep, VB’s concealer is that good. What I love most about this magical product is that it’s not cakey—at all! The application process was beyond smooth and the concealer melted right into my skin with each swipe. After gently patting the product around my under eyes, I instantly appeared more refreshed. The brand promises a second-skin effect, and boy does it deliver."