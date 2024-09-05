The '70s gave us some truly great hair. We often focus on the decade's fashion, from bellbottoms to tie-dye, but the era saw some distinct hairstyles that still hold up today. Some are a little too "of their time," most notably, Farrah Fawcett's signature, feathered blowout, which (perhaps controversially) is not featured here. But there are many '70s looks that —with a few tweaks—would work just as well in a modern setting.

So, if you happen to love this decade's hair, or are just hunting for a vintage cut that suits your aesthetic, here are the best '70s-style haircuts to emulate.

Lynda Carter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our on-screen Wonder Woman holds up the first annual "Cappy Award" medal for doing her own stunts. Her richly curled hair, particularly framed in front, is a more subdued version of "the Farrah" and a lot more easily attainable with a good curling iron.

Dolly Parton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dolly!! The singer was primarily known for her enormous hair (real or fake, Parton loved a voluminous hairstyle). This slightly less vertical style is extremely sweet. It's blonde, it's curled, it's face-framing in the best of ways, but it's not as over-the-top as her typical 'dos.

Twiggy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Twiggy was known for her '60s-era pixie, but the singer and actor (who was so much more than a model) grew out her hair in the following decade. This look, for The Boy Friend premiere, is a modernized '20s haircut in keeping with the film's content...and a great longer cut.

Donna Summer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, performing at "The Music for UNICEF Concert: A Gift of Song," Donna Summers shows off her signature style—both in her voluminous hair and her sense of fashion. Her aesthetic was incredibly influential, and this 1979 photo foreshadows the hair we'd see in the '80s.

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming into her own in the late '60s and early '70s, Jane Fonda was almost immediately a fashion icon. She also had a number of iconic hairstyles; I'm less partial to her banged mullet, but this longer curled version is a nice transition from her longer, more youthful styles.

Jerry Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jerry Hall had the look in the 1970s (by which I mean long, luxurious, wavy blonde hair that matched her height and stature). While it might be tough for us mere mortals to achieve the same hairdo without the use of extensions, it's still something to strive for.

Faye Dunaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look, from the 1976 film Network, is just one of Faye Dunaway's great haircuts (although her 'do from Chinatown is a lot harder to emulate). This cut is more "modern working woman who doesn't have time to mess around," and thus it would work great in a modern setting.

Mary Tyler Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary Tyler Moore's hair was an integral part of her on-screen persona: It was the perfect combination of sweet and sleek. Her extremely flipped ends might not be as classic, but this gentler version is absolutely doable today if you go for a little less volume on top.

Grace Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm certainly not suggesting that every person who reads this should go and shave their head, as Grace Jones has done beautifully here. But what I am saying is that when you have the head shape, confidence, and innate cool factor, you can totally pull off this look.

Olivia Newton-John

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Newton-John is, obviously, well-known for her Grease hairstyles, which are inextricably linked to her character, Sandy, and the decade. This sleek version is about a year after the film's release and is a sort of "Sandy went back to her old hair but got a much better cut" kind of style that I really appreciate.

Sigourney Weaver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A '70s-era Sigourney Weaver is always a joy to see (technically, this is late '70s around the same time as the first Alien movie). This is a slightly more brushed-out version of that iconic curly hair, and the softer, silkier look is more modern and emulatable.

Jayne Kennedy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actor, model, and TV personality Jayne Kennedy shows off her long, luxurious hair in this late '70s photo. She's had bigger hair than this, but this 'do (which has more body throughout instead of just up top) is the kind of long style that would easily work as-is today.

Shelley Hack

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie's Angels cast member Shelley Hack was a well-known TV and film presence in the '70s, particularly for her long, brushed-out blonde hair. This is before her big break (but when she was still working as a model), showing off a cute curled bob that is a little less "of its time."

Cher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I could probably pull a number of photos from the vast "great Cher hairstyles" archives from this decade. But I happen to like this long, curly, late '70s version. Cher's hair is naturally curly, and this style uses her trademark length to show off its gorgeous definition.

Stevie Nicks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this promo photo, Stevie Nicks looks like she could be a character in a silent film. Her trademark long hair and almost mullet-y layers are styled to great effect, with her layers looking messy without being sloppy—and some needed volume without being too much.

Isabelle Huppert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A very young Isabelle Huppert is so youthful looking in this throwback photo (circa 1978; the French actress would have been in her 20s here). In keeping with the French aesthetic, this is a chic, timeless cut, with a little messiness amongst her gentle auburn waves.

Carly Simon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Musician Carly Simon had such gorgeous, wispy hair—with enviable length and texture—which means she can easily pull off all these feathered layers. You may not want to have the front quite so angled, but the substantial bangs are a must if you like '70s-inspired cuts.

Jodie Foster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jodie Foster grew up on screen and would have been a literal teen here (Taxi Driver had come out a few years before). We see a glimpse of her more adult style with her natural blonde color and minimal layers, which would work on people with fine hair regardless of age.

Cheryl Tiegs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated model extraordinaire and face of the '70s, Cheryl Tiegs is channeling her sporty side at a tennis tournament here. The framing at the front of her face, with longer layers is a really nice way to be inspired by the '70s without copying it wholesale.

Farrah Fawcett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even in the decade that made her hair famous, Farrah Fawcett experimented with her look (and used it as a way to move past her Charlie's Angels character). I actually really love this straight version: It's still got her trademark color and volume without the intense "flip" at the ends.

Raquel Welch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raquel Welch, known for her bombshell roles (as well as some truly enormous hair to go with them), has a softer look here that's a much more subdued option for today. There's some face-framing layers that she pushes back away from her face; the rest of her hair hangs long and luscious.

Olivia Hussey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Hussey's big breakout role as a teen (Romeo and Juliet) was in 1968, but Hussey was still only in her 20s here. Technically, this is a portrait from a TV miniseries, but the short blunt bob—a contrast to her long hair in previous movies—is a pretty and more mature cut.

JoAnna Cameron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skunk highlights: not just a '90s-'00s thing! The '70s version is a lot softer, with highlights throughout and a chunky blonde around the face (this is for a made-for-tv movie called Sorority Kill, but I actually really like this look on JoAnna Cameron).

Kate Bush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While lots of people "discovered" Kate Bush after Stranger Things featured her song, even more of us have known her style influences for decades. Her long hair looked great in messy layers, and the whole messy-bedhead vibe was an integral part of her cool persona.

Joni Mitchell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joni Mitchell, with long hair cascading over her shoulders while she played, is a classic '70s vibe. Many of us are not necessarily blessed with this kind of length (unless we want to go down the road of extensions, which is great!), but the casual vibe is never out of style.

Diana Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana Ross has had quite the hair journey over the course of her career. I'm quite partial to her natural afro, but who can forget the bouncy, voluminous lob (long bob) she graced us with in the '70s! With her matte lipstick and big, spiky eyelashes, it's an iconic look for a true icon.

Catherine Bach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our erstwhile Daisy Duke managed to perfect the "slightly disarranged but still awesome-looking" hair balance. Even though this likely took much more effort, it's giving off "I just ran a brush through my hair and left the house" in the very best way.

Jean Shrimpton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The legendary '60s model continued working into the '70s; she let her hair down a little (pun intended) with a messier version of her classically '60s coif. Proof that beachy waves were a thing long before Victoria's Secret! And that Jean Shrimpton was an icon for several decades.

Linda Ronstadt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Linda Ronstadt's signature hairdo was a set of blunt bangs and long, bouncy curls. This look, showing the singer in a more relaxed and casual state, is more undone—with her bangs in her eyes and her hair artfully disarranged. You'd never know this was five decades ago.

Pam Grier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're unfamiliar with the actress some people call our first female action star, get to know Pam Grier and her awesome Afro. The famed Blaxploitation star made her hair—whether short and tight or loose and expertly shaped—an integral part of her persona.

Jane Birkin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A list of great '70s hair must, by default, include Jane Birkin. The actress and singer was just as well-known for her casual-chic hair (note the bangs that look like she cut them herself!) as she was for her fashion. And you don't need a ton of volume to achieve roughly the same look.

Blondie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The aptly named Blondie was a harbinger of hairstyles to come. Namely: cool hair colors, choppy cuts, "I'm too cool to care about my bangs being out of my eyes" energy, and being a total bad*ss by styling your look as you want and not caring what anyone thinks. May we all emulate it.