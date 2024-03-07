While Dolly Parton's "the higher the hair, the closer to God" quote is catchy, I'm sure she'd agree with the beauty editor take as well: The higher the hair, the harder the best hairspray is working.

Hairspray has locked styles into place for a long time—since the twentieth century, in fact. Back then, some clever folks would concoct sugar-water mixtures to keep their hairstyles still. Then came shellac-based solutions and the eventual introduction of aerosol sprays (and with them, environmental concerns).

Nowadays, getting your hairstyle to stay put is as easy as running to your closest CVS or Walgreens for a can of the best drugstore hairspray. The everyday options stocked there will not only provide flexible hold, celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael tells Marie Claire, "but they also help fight off humidity, some add volume, and most importantly, give a natural-looking shine." Master stylist Yvey Valcin relies on hers as a finishing product, “to set the style or to add a little bit of texture or grit."

If you've yet to find a drugstore hairspray you love, fear not: hairstylist Katelyn Ellsworth promises the aisles include a spray or aerosol that could change your hair game for good. "I recommend trying a few sprays until you find something you love and something that works perfectly for your hair type," she says. "Ask yourself questions to determine your hair goal: Do you want a strong-feeling hairspray or do you want a weightless-feeling product that just helps the style stay all day?"

Whichever answers you land on, the best drugstore hairsprays are affordably up to the task. Keep scrolling to discover the best versions according to stylists who've rigorously tested them with clients first.

The Best Drugstore Hairsprays

Best Drugstore Hairspray Overall L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray $12.34 at Amazon $7.29 at Rite Aid $12.97 at Amazon Classics are classics for a reason. Elnett, founded in 1960, has long been heralded as the drugstore hairspray thanks to its major hold, brushability, and flake-free formula. The legendary aerosol has a superfine texture that's far from sticky and is beloved by stars and regular strong hold-lovers alike. “Yesterday, ahead of my interviews, [my daughter Mia] said to me, ‘Mum, don't forget to talk about Elnett,’” shared Kate Winslet in a 2023 interview with Marie Claire. “And I said, ‘well, I always talk about Elnett.’ Kate Middleton is also a fan. Pros: Extra-strong hold; Comes in a variety of sizes and formulations for all hair types Cons: Not entirely "unscented" Customer review: "It keeps my hair in place, doesn’t spray too much liquid (like my hair doesn’t feel wet afterwards), it’s not too crunchy, and it doesn’t look like you’re wearing any hairspray at all! I’ve been using this for a few weeks/months. Going on walks, getting the mail, grocery shopping, laying down, and this stuff never disappoints me! I love it so much, I won’t use any other hairspray." -Amazon

Best Lightweight Drugstore Hairspray Chi Enviro 54 Natural Hairspray $23 at Ulta Valcin is a big fan of Chi's Enviro 54 Natural Hairspray, which offers a great hold while retaining a natural look. “It’s amazing. I even like it more than some of the more expensive products," he notes. Promising zero buildup, this spray is great for many hair types (one reviewer mentions that her 3C/4A curls love it) and was formulated with versatility in mind. Pros: Natural look; Impressive hold Cons: Higher price point Customer review: "I've used many name brand hairsprays and none of them have even come close to the perfection of CHI Enviro. It smells amazing, it is super lightweight, you have a touchable feel to your hair (not clumpy or glue-like), and it gives some major volume (which we all love)!! It holds that volume all day long, and I keep it in my car too just in case I want to bump it up a little more. You won't be disappointed!" -Ulta

Best Volumizing Drugstore Hairspray Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray $22.95 at Ulta Need I repeat that Dolly Parton hair quote? As far as straightforward marketing is concerned, Sexy Hair's Big Sexy Hair Volumizing Hairspray is doing it right. As someone with fine hair that falls flat quite easily, this stuff is a godsend when I'm in the mood to go big. It's also what I imagine a country star (or Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys) sprays on before taking the stage. Formulated for fine, medium, and coarse hair types, it's said to last up to 120 hours and provide up to six times your regular volume and lift. Pros: Major volume; Strong hold Cons: Some customers report stickiness Customer Review: "I'm not the type to use hairspray every day but when I want a ton of volume I will apply this after curling or waving my hair then throw my hands through it. Makes my hair 5x bigger!" -Ulta

Best Strong-Hold Drugstore Hairspray TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray $7.59 at Amazon $7.99 at Amazon TRESemmé's Extra Hold Hairspray isn't just a great drugstore hairspray; it also made its way into Marie Claire's best hairsprays of 2024 edit overall. "It’s strong-hold, yes, but it doesn’t feel like a strong-hold spray," E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla said in her review. "I have medium-thickness hair that doesn’t really hold any style I put it in, but a few spritzes of this make long-lasting styles possible. The spray is even, so you won’t end up with wet spots in specific parts of your hair that make it feel sticky." Pros: Non-sticky; Impressive hold Cons: Some report dried-out hair Customer Review: "I have used this hairspray for years. I have a lot of hair and it has a mind of its own. This hairspray has consistently kept it in place with just a minimal amount of product. It never gets sticky or gummy between hair washings. I had trouble finding it recently where I usually shop so bought from Amazon this time. In the interim I bought one of those non-aerosol sprays. YUCK! AND DOUBLE YUCK! Ineffective spray. Wet, wet, wet. Almost immediately gummy. Thank the heavens I found my TRESemmé online." -Amazon

Best Non-Aerosol Drugstore Hairspray Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Fast Drying Sculpting Spray $21.50 at Ulta Hairstylist Paula Peralta recently rediscovered her love for Paul Mitchell's non-aerosol Flexible Style Fast Drying Sculpting Spray, a long-adored product that dries quickly and reactivates with heat or water. "It’s perfect to blow dry into fine or medium texture to create more memory and hold, or great for creating super sleek, sculpted ponytails," she shares. "The non-aerosol is my go-to for any wet looks to add shine and hold." Pros: Non-aerosol, Lightweight Cons: Higher price point Customer review: "I have been using this product for more years than I can remember and it is perfect for my hair. Dries quickly, never feels sticky or heavy, holds hair in place all day long." -Ulta

Also Recommended

Best Long-Lasting Drugstore Hairspray Kenra Professional Volume Spray 25 $22 at Ulta If you need your hairspray to last you a while, look no further. Both Ellsworth and Mahmood count Kenra Professional Volume Spray among their favorite drugstore styling options. This hardworking spray advertises itself as wind resistant up to 25 miles per hour with up to 120 hours of hold. (That nets out to five entire days.) When you emerge through a wind tunnel with a perfect coif, you'll know which hairspray to thank. Pros: Lightweight; Long-lasting hold Cons: Some report stickiness Customer Review: "I use this strong hold spray for when I want to curl my hair. My hair is naturally straight and doesn't hold curls well at all. I found this 2 years ago and I'm hooked! It's the only hair spray I'll use when I curl my hair. It's worth the price. I buy the bigger one just because I use it a lot to do my hair. My hair is also very long and thick." -Ulta

Best Drugstore Hairspray for a Soft Finish Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Spray $14.24 at Amazon A hairspray that makes your hair feel soft? Crazier things have happened (maybe). Arriving in its cute-on-the counter pink bottle, Nexxus's Comb Thru Finishing Spray boasts a lightweight, brushable, and touchable hold. With that being said, it's especially great for those with thick hair that don't want to add any more weight. Pros: Good hold; Hair remains soft after use Cons: Smell is too strong for some Customer Review: "I’ve been working on improving my hair care for a while, and I’ve had good experiences with Nexxus shampoos and conditioners. This spray adds just the right amount of shine without bogging my hair down or making it feel greasy. My hair isn’t very porous and doesn’t do well with heavy products, even some sea salt sprays; this does not bog down my hair at all, in fact makes it feel soft and smells great." -Amazon

Best Extra-Strong Hold Drugstore Hairspray Got 2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray $8.49 at Ulta If you need the strongest hold possible, Michael has you covered. "Göt2b Blasting Freeze spray is the best. I know when I bust this bad boy out that my hairstyle isn’t moving," the stylist shares. "This is especially great for holding those big voluminous hair styles we’re all seeing and loving. A gentle spray on your curtain bang and they will stay in place with no fear of separation or your full fringe becoming a side part." One thing to beware of: a little product goes a long way. Pros: Extremely strong hold; Non-sticky Cons: If you use too much, the hold can be too strong Customer Review: "I am a historic reenactor in a living history museum. I need to have proper Victorian lady hair, that stays in place during, heat, high winds, and dancing performances. We are asked to not use cosmetics that have modern day aromas. This hairspray fits the bill, reliably." -Ulta

Best Drugstore Hairspray for Curly Hair OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Finishing Mist $10.69 at Ulta Curly girls, this one's for you. A non-aerosol spray, OGX's Locking + Coconut Curls Finishing Mist was created to help define curls and keep them in place all day while reducing frizz. With a medium hold that's suitable for fine to medium curls (and all hair volumes and moisture levels), it's blended with coconut oil and jasmine for a fun, tropical scent. Pros: Non-aerosol; Customers love the scent Cons: Some report dryness Customer Review: "I have finally found a product that actually works with my naturally curly hair. I have been looking for a spray that gives my curls a strong hold with making my hair crunchy. Finding this has been a God send! After I apply my OGX curl cream to my damp hair, I will then mist my hair with this finishing mist, making sure I get even coverage all over my ends. Once my hair air dries or I use my diffuser I will then mist my hair again to give my hair a stronger hold and help define my curls. This finishing mist helps my curls stay together and gives them a smooth finish all day. The smell is amazing too. Nice, light, smooth floral, coconut smell, not overpowering at all either. This is my go-to product now to help keep my mane under control even when it has a mind of it's own. Definitely a must try for all my fellow curly girls out there!" -Ulta

Best Drugstore Hairspray for Moisture SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hold & Shine Moisture Mist $12.49 at Ulta This is a hairspray that does much, much more than lock a style in place. SheaMoisture's Coconut & Hibiscus Hold & Shine Moisture Mist is blended with shea butter to soften and add shine to hair. While it was created for thick, curly hair, it does the trick for a multitude of textures: wavy, fine, and coily hair-havers have all professed their love. Pros: Non-aerosol; Softening Cons: Some say it weighs their hair down Customer Review: "I have very thick hair with very loose natural waves and use this to refresh my waves, as well as reduce frizz. Every morning while I apply my makeup, I spray the Hold and Shine Moisture Mist on my hair, put it in a bun, and leave it for about 30 minutes. When I take out the bun, I have perfect, shiny, and smooth waves. This product is very unique, because I have used products that help hold my waves, but they have always made my hair sticky or stiff. This absolutely does not leave my hair sticky or stiff- I love it! My hair also tends to frizz up by mid day, but this product has helped that immensely!" -Ulta

Best Drugstore Hairspray for Fine Hair Not Your Mother's Plump For Joy Volumizing Hairspray $9.99 at Ulta Ellsworth counts Not Your Mother's Plump For Joy Volumizing Hairspray among her top three drugstore hairsprays for good reason. Crafted for flat, lifeless hair, this maximum-hold option promises impressive staying power and long-lasting humidity resistance so your volume stays put. Pros: Volumizing; Fast-drying Cons: Not great for thick hair Customer Review: "I have always had fine, thin hair. When I wash and style it I find it looks full and keeps it's curl. But, just a little while later, it is flat, lifeless and not holding it's style. This hairspray has kept both the volume and style I created for the remainder of the day." -Ulta

Best Drugstore Hairspray With Heat Protection Kristin Ess Hair Ultra Fine Workable Hairspray with Heat Protectant + Flexible Hold $15 at Ulta Another of Ellsworth's favorites, Kristin Ess's Ultra Fine Workable Hairspray is a multi-tasking marvel. Formulated for buildable volume, it offers heat protection up to 450 degrees, is color and keratin safe, and designed for all hair types. Pros: Heat protection; Color-safe Cons: Hold is too light for some Customer Review: "This hairspray is absolutely wonderful. It's everything that I've been searching for. I like fine mist hair sprays, but most don't have any staying power and your hairstyle falls the second a brush touches it. Not this one! This one has the holding/styling power that I've been wanting all along! I'm so glad I found this product! Another great thing about it is that it doesn't leave your hair sticky, nor does it feel like it's weighed down with product. My hair stays bouncy and curled, but not sticky, stiff, or clumped in spots. My hair style lasted all day until I was ready to brush it out completely. This is my new favorite hair spray and I highly recommend it for any style or hair type - it's a powerful product!!!" -Ulta

What to Look For In a Hairspray

Hold: Hairsprays come with varying levels of strength and hold, likely your biggest determining factors when deciding which one to try. "If you want a touchable, brushable finish, then a light-to-medium hold hairspray is the one for you!" shares hairstylist Jamee Mahmood. "If you want a locked-in style, go for a [strong hold] long-lasting hairspray. Choosing the right weight of hairspray for your specific hair and styling goals will ultimately give you your desired results."

Your hair type has a lot of say in which hairspray will work best for you. "A good rule of thumb is that the thinner and finer your hair is, usually a light or medium hold will do the trick. With thicker hair you will usually need (and can withstand) a stronger hold hairspray," notes Ellsworth. Michael adds that those with fine hair probably want to look for a hairspray with volume. "For chemically treated hair, you’ll choose something that’s paraben and sulfate-free. For beach waves, curls, or loose, sexy blowouts, I love using a heat-activated hairspray." Product type: Before grabbing a hairspray off the shelf, it's important to know what exactly it was made to do. "Not all hairsprays are created equal!" shares Paula Peralta, hairstylist and artistic director of heritage haircare brand John Paul Mitchell Systems. "There are working hairsprays and finishing hairsprays. A working spray builds texture and memory into the hair as you’re styling and a finishing spray is designed to add polish or protect hair from environmental issues, like humidity."

Before grabbing a hairspray off the shelf, it's important to know what exactly it was made to do. "Not all hairsprays are created equal!" shares Paula Peralta, hairstylist and artistic director of heritage haircare brand John Paul Mitchell Systems. "There are working hairsprays and finishing hairsprays. A working spray builds texture and memory into the hair as you’re styling and a finishing spray is designed to add polish or protect hair from environmental issues, like humidity." Scent: Scent plays a major role in hairspray; even the "unscented" versions often have some sort of smell going on. If you're sensitive to smell or picky in any way, make sure you know what you're in for—and that you can handle a lingering scent—when picking out your product.

How Hairspray Affects Your Hair

From childhood dance recitals to adult Halloween costumes, using hairspray at some point in your life is inevitable. With that, it's important to know how your hair is affected.

“Hairspray has been around since before we can even remember. There’s always been a way to control hair. But think about anything you try to control without having some type of flexibility: you’re subject to damaging that thing over time," Valcin says. If you're aware of the downsides, the stylist says it's not the worst product to apply to your hair. "But if you don’t know, it could be the worst thing you put in your hair."

Hairsprays are formulated with alcohol that soaks up the natural oils your scalp produces. That results in greasy, brittle hair that's subject to breakage, Valcin explains. As we know, hairsprays have alcohol in them. If your hair doesn’t have moisture, that alcohol will soak up the natural oil that your scalp produces. It will make the hair very greasy and very brittle, and the hair might be subject to breaking."

Before you apply your hairspray, make sure your hair is moisturized and happy. (Products like leave-in drugstore conditioners can help.) When you start from a positive space, after effects such as frizz and breakage won't be nearly as intense.

How to Use Hairspray

Hairspray can hold anything from slicked-back ponytails to loose, sexy blowouts. Before you spray, you're going to want to shake your product up. Then, hold the can (or bottle) anywhere from six to eight inches away from your strands and spray away.

"One of my favorite tips is to spray the section of hair with hairspray before you curl the hair," adds Peralta. "My go-to is Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Firm Finishing Spray because it’s humidity resistant and provides maximum volume with flexible hold. Spray a light mist on the section, comb through and then curl with your favorite curling iron. The style will last all day!"

Another tip, courtesy of Ellsworth: "When trying to get rid of flyaways, add hairspray to your brush and slightly brush over them. This will tame those flyaways and keep your hair looking clean!"

How to Remove Hairspray

There will come a time when your style needs to bid adieu. At that moment, it's best to treat your hair well.

"To remove hairspray from your hair, it would be good to use a moisturizing shampoo or a shampoo that’s oil-based," Valcin shares. "The moisture will break down the alcohol and it’ll be easy to wash away. Or, put a little bit of argan oil or Moroccan oil on your hands and run them through your hair. You can soften your hair by removing the alcohol, and then wash it."

Meet the Experts

Yvey Valcin Social Links Navigation Master Stylist Yvey Valcin is a celebrated Master Stylist and Founder of Yvey Salon. Known for his superior cutting technique and unique gift for uncovering the individual beauty within his clients, Yvey has styled top editorial and fashion events such as New York and Paris Fashion Week and was one the highest rated stylist at the flagship Gene Juarez salon in Seattle. His passion for hair extended his training to the most respected names in the beauty industry including: Jacques Dessange Paris, Raffel Pages Barcelona, La Biosthetique Canada, and Bumble and Bumble New York. The combination of his passion and technical skills enables him to bring out the best version of each individual sitting in his chair.

Julius Michael Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist Julius Michael is a trailblazer in the beauty industry, setting the bar high for new trends. Celebrities rely on Julius to help them create their glamorous style. Julius is known for his mastery of color, highlights, and Balayage. He is also sought after for his original, virtually undetectable, permanent or clip-on hair extensions. Julius’s signature looks can be seen on television and at red carpet events from coast to coast and internationally. Julius has more than 18 years experience, including working with Rita Hazan and Oribe Hair Salon. He has a true understanding of what style works for any situation. Julius is passionate about his work and makes every one of his clients feel like a friend during an appointment and be a star as they walk out the door, loving the way they look.

Paula Peralta Social Links Navigation Hairstylist and John Paul Mitchell Systems Creative Director Paula Peralta is a Los Angeles based hairstylist and owner of The Salon by Paula Peralta, an exclusive, by appointment only salon in Los Angeles’ Atwater Village neighborhood. Paula works with all hair types and textures but especially enjoys color transformations and lived in blondes. Her portfolio includes color, cutting, editorial and special events including the Grammy Awards, Met Gala and Tony Awards.An award willing stylist, Paula’s work can be seen on runways such as Ralph Lauren and Versace as well in your favorite beauty and fashion publications including Harpers’ Bazaar, Glamour, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Refinery29 and more.Paula is also currently serving as the Artistic Director of heritage haircare brand John Paul Mitchell Systems.

Katelyn Ellsworth Social Links Navigation Hairstylist Katelyn Ellsworth is founder of The Roslyn salon, a natural color and extension specialist, and San Diego's Style Icon.