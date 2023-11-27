Maison Margiela has been around for decades; the couture fashion label was established in 1988. It wasn’t until 2012, however that Replica, the brand’s fragrance offshoot, entered the portfolio. Rather than focusing on specific notes, the best Maison Margiela Replica perfumes are designed to encapsulate a memory or a specific season. The allure of storytelling is in part what’s led to the cult-like fame of eau de toilettes like By the Fireplace and Beach Walk.

Nostalgia is perhaps the brand’s biggest lure, attracting celebrity fans like Alix Earle (she’s partial to Coffee Break) and Vanessa Hudgens (she’s reported to love Jazz Club). But, with blends perfectly designed for the changing seasons—and an approachable price point to boot—Replica has a unique scent that's fitting for every time of occasion.

Still, with so many options to choose from, ranging from sweet fruity florals to earthy, woody scents, it can be overwhelming to know which fragrance is right for you. To provide a bit of insight, Marie Claire editors have tried every single one, distilling the offerings into the 10 best Replica fragrances worth adding to your wardrobe.

The Best Fresh Maison Margiela Replica Fragrance Overall When Rain Stops Eau de Toilette $136 at Nordstrom “This was an unexpected favorite for me. It’s much earthier than the rest of the scents on my rotation, and a touch spicier than anything I’ve worn in the past. However, the floral base notes last forever and leave me with a fresh-smelling note that I can’t stop thinking about—and the people in my life can’t stop commenting on. Only one spritz does the trick for an all-day waft, so it’s well worth the investment. I’ve had It for almost a year and I wear it a few times a week and it’s only a quarter emptied.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor Customer Review: “I’m the type of person that hates perfumes but this one was SO GOOD! Not sweet at all and has me feeling fresh. I’ve gotten so many compliments already.” — Sephora

The Best Winter Maison Margiela Replica Fragrance Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette Fragrance $160 at Nordstrom $85 at Sephora $160 at Sephora I’d go so far as to say that Coffee Break is my number one favorite from the brand. Not only is it an elevated take on the vanilla perfume trend, but it has a uniquely musky edge that creates a sophisticated, cozy combination. It’s sweet and cozy without being nauseatingly sugary, just like the perfect latte. In fact, the first spritz may just be as good as the first sip of coffee on a cold morning. Customer Review: “This perfume is the yummiest, sexiest, most decadent fragrance I’ve ever had. Finished the entire bottle and loved it just as much as I did the first time I sprayed it. The lasting power is phenomenal. I spray it in the morning and can still smell hints of it when I go to bed.” — Sephora

The Best Maison Margiela Replica Smoky Fragrance Replica On A Date Eau de Toilette $136 at Nordstrom “I usually prefer heavy and heady perfumes, especially those that feature lush florals, incense, musk, and smoke. I like perfumes that make you think or that linger even after you've left the room. However, lately, I've been in the mood for something lighter and more playful. I discovered Maison Margiela's 'On a Date', which has a floral note of roses (I had to cheat a bit!), but its blackcurrant top note and vetiver and wood base notes help to balance it out and keep it from being too flirty. Although I don't typically enjoy gourmand notes, the blackcurrant in this fragrance makes it sweet without being cloying.” — Brittany Holloway-Brown, Art Director Customer Review: “I absolutely love this scent. It’s a beautiful fragrance. It smells very bright and poppy. Imagine grapes or wine with roses or florals. It’s my favorite go-to fragrance. Beautiful packaging.” — Sephora

The Best Summer Maison Margiela Replica Fragrance Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette Fragrance $160 at Nordstrom “Beach Walk was the first scent I ever tried from the Replica line, and it’s still one of my favorites in the summer and spring. Actually, I can’t think of a more quintessential summer scent. It has notes of Bergamot which give it this skin-like scent (in the best way) alongside ylang ylang and coconut milk for something that’s subtly sweet. This is the pick for you if you like scents that aren’t obvious but that leave you smelling like you just stepped off a warm beach or a vacation-era shower: Clean, a bit tanned, and oh-so-relaxed.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor Customer Review: “I received a sample of this and WOW, it's just delish. Very fresh, oceanic, and floral. This almost smells like a genuine gardenia flower, like the kinds that grow in my family's garden. It smells aquatic and clean without feeling sunscreen-y and has a white floral overtone that is just so captivating.” — Sephora

The Best Spring Maison Margiela Replica Fragrance Replica Matcha Meditation Eau de Toilette Fragrance $160 at Nordstrom You won’t find bergamot in many of the Replica scents, but rest assured it takes center stage in this one, leaving it with a citrusy effect. Inspired by the zen scents of matcha tea and the heart of Japan, this fragrance is supposed to awaken your senses in just one spritz. You’ll smell the matcha right away, but if you let the blend sit for a second, you’ll start to notice more nuance—like white chocolate and orange blossom. It doesn’t have too intense of a profile, but will last on your skin for hours on end. Customer Review: “At first, the matcha/tea smell is prominent but then it settles into more of a warm sweet vanilla white chocolate scent for me. It lasts me the day and I don't find myself needing to reapply. Although it doesn't have as much of the matcha note, I still like it.” — Sephora

The Best Maison Margiela Replica Fall Fragrance Replica By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette $160 at Nordstrom $35 at Sephora $72.25 at Nordstrom “'By the Fireplace' is a perfect everyday fall scent. It's a cozy, warm scent with a perfect balance of spice and sweetness. I'm not normally drawn to vanilla notes, but in this perfume it isn't overpowering. I also love that it lasts all day, even through an entire workday and a concert!” — Jonelle Arfuong, Junior Visual Designer Customer Review: “This is a beautiful fragrance that is truly reminiscent of being BY THE FIREPLACE. Yes, smoky. Yes, a bit masculine. Beautifully warm, sensual, wintery, powerful. I love the slightly industrial sharpness of this. The cloves are the star. Great lasting power, a little goes a long way so I think the travel size will last quite a while.” — Sephora

The Best Maison Margiela Replica Floral Fragrance Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette Fragrance $160 at Nordstrom As the name indicates, this fragrance should theoretically transport you to a sun-soaked room with crisp linen sheets and the promise of a blank schedule for the day. It’s rest and relaxation bottled up. While I’d certainly classify it as fresh and floral (lily of the valley takes center stage), it does have a powdery edge that makes it feel extra feminine. I love spritzing this on lazy days—and letting the diffuser version take over my home. Customer Review: “This smells like a relaxing day snuggled up in your clean bed surrounded by bouquets of fresh flowers. This is the only way I can describe this fragrance. It's absolutely beautiful. 5 stars.” — Sephora

The Best Unisex Maison Margiela Replica Fragrance Replica Sailing Day Eau de Toilette Fragrance $160 at Nordstrom Aquatic scents will always and forever be some of my favorites. They’re entirely unisex, aren’t confined to any particular season, and work to soothe my typically high-strung energy. This particular scent encapsulates just that—and more. With an aquatic accord, coriander, and red seaweed essence making up the scent’s profile, it perfectly encapsulates both the calmness of the ocean and the sharp spike of fresh air that accompanies sailing on a windy day. A few spritzes of this has me feeling instantly refreshed. Customer Review: “I’ve never had so many people say I smell amazing while wearing this perfume. What I love the most about it is that a little goes a long way, and that it stays all day long.” — Sephora

The Best Citrus Maison Margiela Replica Fragrance Replica Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette Fragrance $160 at Nordstrom Inspired by the lemon trees in the Southern Italian countryside, a few sprays of this brings me right back to my summer vacation. Think: Capri, but in a bottle. It’s fresh, zesty, and just a hint sweet thanks to additional ingredients like coriander and musk. When I spray it on my skin, I find that the lime and green tea ingredients are the most prominent, but I swear it smells a bit muskier on some of my friends. It really works with your skin’s natural chemistry to create an aura that’s just for you. Customer Review: “This is the first Replica scent that I have fallen in love with. On me, the green tea, musk and lime come through the most on the dry down and I am not bothered by that at all. Overall it makes me feel clean and fresh. Of course, as many others have noted, this scent does not last particularly long. I got maybe three hours out of it before I felt like I needed another spritz.” — Sephora