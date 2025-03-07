I’m Ushering In Spring With These Effortlessly Fresh Perfumes and Candles

I'm not a believer in the phrase "signature scent." As a fragrance fanatic, I think you should wear whatever makes you happy at whatever time. That being said, I do like to switch out my fragrances for the season. With warmer weather on the way, I'm moving my winter perfumes to the back of the shelf to make room for lighter, fresher aromas. Before the season arrives, I'm on the hunt for a few new spring perfumes and candles—on sale, of course.

When I think of the smells of spring, my mind immediately jumps to floral fragrances—scents that envelop you in a garden of jasmine, rose, gardenia, white blossoms, and other classic notes. The season's scents can also be light, refreshing, and intimate, like the best citrus perfumes or musk fragrances. Even sweet gourmands have a place in the warmer months if they're well-balanced.

To add to your scent wardrobe (and mine), I combed through my favorite retailers in search of spring-forward fragrances in every category and my scrolling proved fruitful. Ahead, shop 17 on-sale perfumes and luxury candles from editor-approved brands like Jo Malone, Ellis Brooklyn, Dolce&Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, and more.

Ellis Brooklyn Apple Love Eau de Parfum (Was $115) $80 at Anthropologie "Obsessed" is an understatement when it comes to this perfume. This is a fruity gourmand that's sweet, but not in a baked treat kind of way. Instead, it's a juicy, sugary blend of apple, peach, vanilla, and plum blossom that's wearable for any occasion and season. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Cologne (Was $165) $113 at Target Jo Malone perfumes are the ultimate rich-girl fragrances, and now's your chance to snag one at a deal. This fresh scent is a particular favorite of Sofia Richie Grainge's. Save even more with one of our Target promo codes.

Maison Margiela Replica Fresh & Floral Travel Spray Set (limited Edition) Usd $105 Value (Was $78) $55 at Nordstrom Maison Margiela perfumes are all meant to imitate memories and this set recalls the freshest of moments—think: sudsy bubble baths, fresh rain, and walks along the beach. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume Eau de Parfum (Was $115) $92 at Dermstore If you're a fan of the cult-favorite Glossier You, then chances are you'll love this fragrance. Its single note, a synthetic called cetalox, is meant to blend with your unique scent to produce a different effect on everyone, resulting in a special minimalist fragrance. Save even more with one of our Dermstore promo codes.

Dolce&Gabbana 3-Pc. Fragrance Travel Spray Gift Set (Was $68) $48 at Macy's Dolce&Gabbana perfumes are some of the best on the market and this set gives you a scent for every occasion. There's Devotion, a sweet citrus gourmand; Light Blue, a light and airy scent for hot weather; and Q, a fruity floral fragrance to lift your spirits. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.

Ellis Brooklyn HAIKU Fragrance Rollerball Trio (Was $72) $61 at Ulta Each one of these rollerballs contains a fragrance that's ideal for warm weather. Salt is a beachy floral scent, Sun Fruit (my personal favorite) is a tropical fruity fragrance, while Sweet is a fresh gourmand. With this set in your collection, you a have a warm perfume for every mood. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.

Vilhelm Parfumerie London Funk Eau de Parfum, 100 mL (Was $275) $149 at Ssense Vilhelm Parfumerie is one of my all-time favorite niche fragrance houses so I stopped dead in my tracks when I saw this scent on sale. It's inspired by 1970s London so think of afternoon tea, cricket matches, and cigar lounges. It's equal parts aromatic, woody, and green, and will likely be one of the most unique fragrances in your collection. Save even more with one of our Ssense promo codes.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau so Intense Eau De Parfum (Was $90) $50 at Nordstrom Rack Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume is the quintessential spring fragrance. This is a stronger take on the cult-favorite original, with sparkling strawberry and pear to balance warm floral notes of jasmine and rosebuds. If floral perfumes are your M.O., you can't go wrong with this tried-and-true pick. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Clinique Perfectly Happy Fragrance + Lip GlossSet (Was $80) $56 at QVC As the name suggests, it's nearly impossible to feel sad while wearing this Clinique fan-favorite scent. It's all thanks to a blend of bright and refreshing notes like bergamot, grapefruit, and spring mimosa. You get more bang for your buck with this set, too, as it comes with a rollerball for on-the-go application and a lipgloss. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

The 7 Virtues Lotus Pear Perfume Oil (Was $69) $44 at Sephora Pear is having a moment in the perfume space right now and I'm here for it. This scent is the ideal fruity floral scent for when you're in the mood for something light and easy to wear. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.

Bond No. 9 New York Flowers Refillable Candle Set (Was $325) $228 at Bloomingdale's If you love to host, Bond No. 9 candles are your perfect match. Not only would this pick make for a stunning centerpiece, but you only need to light it for 30 minutes for it to fill your room with the lovely fresh smell of pears, soft florals, and clementines. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

The Maker Midi Candle Bakery Box (Was $125) $75 at Goop Any dessert lover or travel aficionado will appreciate this candle set. It comes with three different scents, each one inspired by a mouthwatering treat from the famous bakery and café at the Maker Hotel in Hudson, New York. I particularly want to light up Cherry Apricot Jam for the upcoming season. Save even more with one of our Goop promo codes.

Sisley Paris L'Eau Revee d’Isa (Was $205) $150 at Neiman Marcus We all know the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." Well, with this warm floral fragrance, you can channel brighter days during any weather. It's filled with jasmine, berries, bergamot, and rose—all notes to bring you out of your winter blues. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

House of Sillage Whispers in the Garden Noir Whispers of Enchantment Parfum (Was $360) $288 at Saks Fifth Avenue How gorgeous is this perfume? If I didn't know any better, I would have thought this was a piece of home decor and not a fragrance. In reality, it is a scent that will have you wrapped in a bouquet of jasmine, roses, and geranium. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Tom Dixon Swirl Stack Scented Candle, 4000g (Was $430) $172 at Net-a-Porter As stunning as this candle vessel is, you can and should light it up. It has a spring-forward fragrance of geranium, patchouli, and moss, plus a unique green-stem accord. Once the wax is burned through, you can save the vessel for a cool trinket dish. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

Moodcast Fragrance Co. Snowfall 8oz Candle (Was $28) $21 at Revolve Don't get it confused—just because this is a snow-themed candle doesn't mean it's not warm weather-appropriate. As a sweet fragrance fan, I would light up this vanilla and cashmere candle at any time, especially when I'm in the mood to get cozy. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Boulangerie Perfume Mist $20 at Urban Outfitters I'm calling it now: Strawberry will be the next major note call-out in 2025 perfumes. Get ahead of the curve with this on-sale body mist, which doubles as a hair perfume. It's perfectly balanced with white flowers and rose so you won't have to worry about any headache-inducing sweetness. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.