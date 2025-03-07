I’m Ushering In Spring With These Effortlessly Fresh Perfumes and Candles
17 light, crisp scents from Jo Malone, Maison Margiela, Dolce, and more.
I'm not a believer in the phrase "signature scent." As a fragrance fanatic, I think you should wear whatever makes you happy at whatever time. That being said, I do like to switch out my fragrances for the season. With warmer weather on the way, I'm moving my winter perfumes to the back of the shelf to make room for lighter, fresher aromas. Before the season arrives, I'm on the hunt for a few new spring perfumes and candles—on sale, of course.
When I think of the smells of spring, my mind immediately jumps to floral fragrances—scents that envelop you in a garden of jasmine, rose, gardenia, white blossoms, and other classic notes. The season's scents can also be light, refreshing, and intimate, like the best citrus perfumes or musk fragrances. Even sweet gourmands have a place in the warmer months if they're well-balanced.
To add to your scent wardrobe (and mine), I combed through my favorite retailers in search of spring-forward fragrances in every category and my scrolling proved fruitful. Ahead, shop 17 on-sale perfumes and luxury candles from editor-approved brands like Jo Malone, Ellis Brooklyn, Dolce&Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, and more.
"Obsessed" is an understatement when it comes to this perfume. This is a fruity gourmand that's sweet, but not in a baked treat kind of way. Instead, it's a juicy, sugary blend of apple, peach, vanilla, and plum blossom that's wearable for any occasion and season. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Jo Malone perfumes are the ultimate rich-girl fragrances, and now's your chance to snag one at a deal. This fresh scent is a particular favorite of Sofia Richie Grainge's. Save even more with one of our Target promo codes.
Maison Margiela perfumes are all meant to imitate memories and this set recalls the freshest of moments—think: sudsy bubble baths, fresh rain, and walks along the beach. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
If you're a fan of the cult-favorite Glossier You, then chances are you'll love this fragrance. Its single note, a synthetic called cetalox, is meant to blend with your unique scent to produce a different effect on everyone, resulting in a special minimalist fragrance. Save even more with one of our Dermstore promo codes.
Dolce&Gabbana perfumes are some of the best on the market and this set gives you a scent for every occasion. There's Devotion, a sweet citrus gourmand; Light Blue, a light and airy scent for hot weather; and Q, a fruity floral fragrance to lift your spirits. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.
Each one of these rollerballs contains a fragrance that's ideal for warm weather. Salt is a beachy floral scent, Sun Fruit (my personal favorite) is a tropical fruity fragrance, while Sweet is a fresh gourmand. With this set in your collection, you a have a warm perfume for every mood. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.
Vilhelm Parfumerie is one of my all-time favorite niche fragrance houses so I stopped dead in my tracks when I saw this scent on sale. It's inspired by 1970s London so think of afternoon tea, cricket matches, and cigar lounges. It's equal parts aromatic, woody, and green, and will likely be one of the most unique fragrances in your collection. Save even more with one of our Ssense promo codes.
Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume is the quintessential spring fragrance. This is a stronger take on the cult-favorite original, with sparkling strawberry and pear to balance warm floral notes of jasmine and rosebuds. If floral perfumes are your M.O., you can't go wrong with this tried-and-true pick. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
As the name suggests, it's nearly impossible to feel sad while wearing this Clinique fan-favorite scent. It's all thanks to a blend of bright and refreshing notes like bergamot, grapefruit, and spring mimosa. You get more bang for your buck with this set, too, as it comes with a rollerball for on-the-go application and a lipgloss. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
Pear is having a moment in the perfume space right now and I'm here for it. This scent is the ideal fruity floral scent for when you're in the mood for something light and easy to wear. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.
If you love to host, Bond No. 9 candles are your perfect match. Not only would this pick make for a stunning centerpiece, but you only need to light it for 30 minutes for it to fill your room with the lovely fresh smell of pears, soft florals, and clementines. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Any dessert lover or travel aficionado will appreciate this candle set. It comes with three different scents, each one inspired by a mouthwatering treat from the famous bakery and café at the Maker Hotel in Hudson, New York. I particularly want to light up Cherry Apricot Jam for the upcoming season. Save even more with one of our Goop promo codes.
We all know the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." Well, with this warm floral fragrance, you can channel brighter days during any weather. It's filled with jasmine, berries, bergamot, and rose—all notes to bring you out of your winter blues. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
How gorgeous is this perfume? If I didn't know any better, I would have thought this was a piece of home decor and not a fragrance. In reality, it is a scent that will have you wrapped in a bouquet of jasmine, roses, and geranium. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
As stunning as this candle vessel is, you can and should light it up. It has a spring-forward fragrance of geranium, patchouli, and moss, plus a unique green-stem accord. Once the wax is burned through, you can save the vessel for a cool trinket dish. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
Don't get it confused—just because this is a snow-themed candle doesn't mean it's not warm weather-appropriate. As a sweet fragrance fan, I would light up this vanilla and cashmere candle at any time, especially when I'm in the mood to get cozy. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
I'm calling it now: Strawberry will be the next major note call-out in 2025 perfumes. Get ahead of the curve with this on-sale body mist, which doubles as a hair perfume. It's perfectly balanced with white flowers and rose so you won't have to worry about any headache-inducing sweetness. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
The Future Queen of Norway's Duties Will Change as Her Disease Has "Progressed"
The Norwegian royal house made a major announcement about Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Makes a Hilarious—and Relatable—Vacation Confession
Royals: just like us.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Secures the Belt Bag Trend
She went to an editor-favorite brand to do it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
16 Cozy Winter Perfumes and Candles You Can Find On-Sale Right Now
16 finds that won't be in stock for much longer.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
20 On-Sale Beauty Finds I'm Using to Conquer Dry Winter Skin
It's time to add some hydration to your routine.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
The Week's Best Beauty Sales Includes Every Celebrity's Favorite Blowdryer
Including the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for $100 off.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
So Many Cult-Favorite Beauty Brands Are on Sale Right Now
Including Skinceuticals, Jo Malone, Laura Mercier, L'Occitane, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published