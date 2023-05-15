May is booked and busy, let me tell you. We kicked off the first Monday in May with the Met Gala—and Melanoma Monday, which served as the perfect launching pad for La-Roche Posay’s newest sunscreen, one of my personal favorite products. Then there was Mother’s Day—and if you’re anything like yours truly, buying a gift slipped your mind. But the beauty world had my back, because there’s about 50 products my mom would be thrilled to receive, including but not limited to the newest Hotel Lobby candle that smells like vacation in a jar, the Westman Atelier Eye Love You Pencil (here for the pun), and the new Laura Mercier Exfoliating Scrub which will instantly elevate her shower routine. Memorial Day is also somehow only a few weeks away, which means I’m in the process of hoarding all the fun summer nail polishes and bright makeup.

I’m not the only one stocking up on summer-appropriate goodies. The entire Marie Claire team has uncovered some new holy grails this month. From the new Diptyque Eau de Parfum that Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla describes as an “immediate favorite” to Jenny Patinkin’s newest foundation brush that convinced Editorial Fellow Brooke Knappenberger to stop applying products with her fingers, here are the best of the best beauty products to hit shelves this month.

The Best New Makeup Remover (opens in new tab) Lumify Eye Luminations 3-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water & Eye Makeup Remover $14 at Target (opens in new tab) “Lumify eye drops are quite possibly my favorite thing in the world, so when the brand decided to expand their eye care offerings, I literally jumped at the chance to test the newness. And let me just say: It did not disappoint. This makeup-removing micellar water for example has become a staple in my routine. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C, which hydrates and brightens my eye area without causing any irritation.” – Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Eye Pencil (opens in new tab) Westman Atelier Eye Love You Eye Pencil $34 at Westman Atelier (opens in new tab) “I’ve worn a variation of dark eyeliner everyday since I was 16 years old. For me, wearing eyeliner is as common as brushing my teeth. But what’s not so common? Finding an eyeliner that doesn't bleed down my eyes by the end of the day. I love that this velvet-soft khôl formula doesn’t drag and is gentle enough to apply with complete ease.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Serum (opens in new tab) Mother Science Molecular Hero Serum $89 at Mother Science (opens in new tab) “I have combination skin that’s somewhat prone to hyperpigmentation, so when I’m in the market for a new serum, I have multiple priorities: The product has to be moisturizing to combat hyperpigmentation, not-too-oily so that I don’t break out, and I appreciate any anti-aging element (because it’s never too early to start). Obviously, it’s rare for a single product to meet all these needs, but this new serum from Mother Science manages to do just that. Its unique formula incorporates Malassezin, a compound that’s even more potent than Vitamin C and that reduces the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines. Plus, it delivers moisture but doesn’t have an oily thick, formula, so I can layer my other skincare products and makeup without looking shiny or feeling greasy.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Body Wash (opens in new tab) Isle of Paradise Brilliantly Bright Body Cleansing Wash $22 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I've been testing this body wash out for months and it's simply great. I already love Isle of Paradise's range of self-tanners, and this body wash is the perfect first step in that process. The brand just launched new body washes and body polishes in two scents, and this bright yellow bottle is my favorite of the two. It's designed to brighten the skin with Vitamin C and soften it with both Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid. The scent—which includes notes of grapefruit and apple blossom—lingers on the skin without interfering with my perfume” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

The Best New Makeup Brush (opens in new tab) Jenny Patinkin Sustainable Luxury Complexion Brush $36 at Credo (opens in new tab) “I have a confession to make: I still have the same makeup brushes I used in high school. In fact, my foundation brush is so caked with product, I almost always use my fingers to blend out my makeup (gross, I know). So when I had the chance to try Jenny Patinkin's new makeup brushes, I obviously jumped at the chance. The line is made from recycled plastic bristles that feel super soft and blend like a dream. This brush specifically makes my makeup look flawless, so you won't ever catch me using my fingers again.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Deodorant (opens in new tab) Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant Spray $9 at Target (opens in new tab) “I’ve never been a spray deodorant girl. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been loyal to my trusty stick. But leave it to the scientist over at Dove to convince me to shake up my routine. Their newest innovation is formulated with 0 percent aluminum, which is ideal for my sensitive skin. Unlike other spray formulas, this particular product doesn’t leave a greasy residue behind and actually dries down instantaneously. I never have oil or slime on my clothes and can feel confident heading to a workout without smelling.” – Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Fragrance (opens in new tab) Diptyque Eau Nabati Eau de Parfum $270 at Diptyque (opens in new tab) "I have become something of a perfume collector as of late, but this new scent from Diptyque has shot to the top of my current favorites list since I've been testing it for a few weeks. It's spicier than most ones I choose with notes of balsam and and bergamot. It's one of those scents that makes me feel like more of an adult just by way of wearing it, and it lasts beautifully over the course of the day. Like all Diptyque scents, it melts into my skin without going away completely, and is strong enough at the start of the day without giving me a headache. Plus, it was an immediate favorite of our Beauty Director, Deena Campbell." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

The Best New Dark Spot Corrector (opens in new tab) Byroe New York Basil Dark Spot Correcting Cream $85 at Byroe (opens in new tab) “I was recently introduced to this luxe brand, which features a range of products powered by superfoods. While the brand’s eye cream and body oil are certainly worth a shoutout, their newest launch might just be my favorite. Basil is the star ingredient and is responsible for soothing inflammation that gets left behind from a pimple. Other ingredients like vitamin K, retinol, and lemon swoop in to brighten the skin and tighten pores. I’ve been slathering this on every night and I swear my skin tone has never looked more even.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Sunscreen (opens in new tab) La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Gentle Lotion Kids Sunscreen $33 at Dermstore (opens in new tab) “I know, I know this is a children’s sunscreen, but hear me out. My skin is absurdly sensitive and quite pale (dream duo), so I typically reach for a baby SPF on days when I plan on sitting in the sun. My constant dilemma, however, is that every sunscreen I try feels goopy and leaves a thick, white film behind. La Roche-Posay’s newest innovation is lightweight and super easy to rub in.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Body Exfoliant (opens in new tab) Laura Mercier Exfoliating Body Wash $50 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) “I don't have a ton of space in my master bathroom, so only body washes that I truly love find a home on my shower shelf. That being said, this body wash has secured its placement for the foreseeable future. It’s an exfoliating body wash that’s a mash up of strawberry seeds and oils that’s gentle enough to use daily—and admittedly, twice a day when the summer heat is unbearable.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Leave-In (opens in new tab) Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Moisture + Damage Defense Leave-In Treatment $29 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “This line is the only reason my hair doesn’t look like a color- and heat-damaged disaster. I use the shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask regularly, so incorporating the newest addition in the line into my routine was no brainer. It’s formulated with great ingredients like argan oil and ceramides, is deeply hydrating, and is clinically proven to seal split ends in just two uses. I was skeptical at first, but after using this for the past few weeks I can confirm my hair has never looked healthier.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Candle (opens in new tab) Hotel Lobby Candle Capri Candle $56 at Hotel Lobby (opens in new tab) “If you’re on the hunt for the perfect Mother’s Day gift or simply want to round out your own candle collection, scoop up this dreamy citrus-smelling candle before it sells out. As the name hints, the notes are all inspired by the joy and whimsy of an Italian summer. Once your nose gets a whiff of the zingy citrus and subtle sea salt, you’ll feel transported to a cliff overlooking the ocean.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Face Mask Elli K Time Reverse Mud Cream Mask $186 at Elli K (opens in new tab) “To me, peak relaxation is in the form of a bubble bath, a glass of wine, and a great mud mask. I've tried plenty of mud masks over the years but this one checks all of the right boxes to fit into my go-to bath routine. It feels so creamy and smooth on the skin, and with the included spatula, is especially easy to apply without getting messy fingers. The floral, musky smell immediately puts me at ease, but thankfully its not too empowering. When I want to treat myself to a little moment of luxury (and I try at least twice a week), I throw this mask on.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Eye Patches (opens in new tab) The Bundle by Jamie Makeup X Bigger Than Beauty $70 at Bigger Than Beauty (opens in new tab) “If there’s one thing you try on this list, let it be this. Jamie Makeup and Bigger Than Beauty, a new skincare brand from the genius behind Thrive Causemetics, teamed up to create the ultimate eye prep. Jamie Makeup just launched adorable, reusable Multeye Masks that pair perfectly with Bigger Than Beauty’s Defying Gravity Intensive Eye Cream (opens in new tab). The combo of the two creates intense hydration, an amazing smoothing effect, and a lifted appearance.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Face Mist Rebels Refinery Hydrating Face Mist $18 at Rebels Refinery (opens in new tab) “Don’t let the cute packaging fool you, this formula is the real deal. With a combination of glycerin, rose, geranium, and aloe, this mist will hydrate and soothe irritated skin in seconds. I plan on tossing this in every beach bag I own to help my skin stay calm, cool, and moisturized in the summer heat.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Nail Polish Apres Heavenly Top Gelcoat Set $70 at Apres Nail (opens in new tab) “In case you didn't know, mermaid-core nails are set to take over the summer and I'm fully on board. These topcoats give any nail color the prettiest shimmery effect, which I will be leaning into for the next couple months. These topcoats are gel too so you'll easily get at least two weeks of wear. I especially love to use the shade Divine for that chrome-like look I've been seeing all over my Instagram feed.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Face Gems (opens in new tab) BAKEUP Cry Baby Playcard by Jo Baker $10 at Bakeup (opens in new tab) “If you have any festivals, concerts, or fun events on your calendar in the coming weeks, add these gems to your cart, ASAP. The Euphoria-esque teardrop-shaped adhesives are limited-edition, but if you care for them properly you can use them on repeat. Just apply the gem of your choice to clean skin and use tweezers for precise placement. They will stick on your own, but if you want them to be extra secure, use a bit of lash glue. Personally, I plan on going to town with the silver ones for the Taylor Swift concert later this month.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Sunscreen Oil (opens in new tab) Paula’s Choice Healthy Glow Invisible Sunscreen Oil Shop at Paula's Choice (opens in new tab) “I love a product that gives me glow, but on hot summer days I try to keep my routine as minimal as possible. Enter Paula’s Choice upcoming launch, which is a gorgeous, waterless SPF that is ridiculously lightweight and absurdly dewy. The formula is super hydrating and provides antioxidant protection, which makes it easy to see why it’s become my new go-to for everyday wear. I even like to use a little on my legs and arms for extra shine—and sun safety. It officially launches May 28 and will be available for a limited time, so mark your calendar.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor