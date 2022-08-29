Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You’ve tried the best spot treatments, adjusted your skincare routine, and even amped up exfoliation—all derm-approved ways to help deal with breakouts. While drying products may seem more favorable (especially if you have oily skin), it’s just as important to hydrate with one of the best moisturizers for acne-prone skin. "Did you know that not using a moisturizer can cause even more breakouts?" celebrity facialist and board-certified aesthetician Renée Rouleau (opens in new tab) explains. "Bacteria breeds in oil. When moisturizer is avoided, the skin dehydrates and sets off a response to produce more oil. This can make existing breakouts last longer and creates a hospitable environment for new breakouts to form."

That being said, using a non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturizer morning and night is non negotiable. “I tend to like lighter formulations, often gels, lotions, or more hybrid gel creams,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali. “I tend to recommend against heavier products and 100 percent pure oil blends.” To see which moisturizers the pros recommend—and check out some of our personal favorites—scroll on. We’ve rounded the best moisturizers for acne-prone skin, below.

The Best Moisturizers for Acne Prone Skin

The Best Mattifying Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin (opens in new tab) Augustinus Bader The Light Cream $175 at Dermstore (opens in new tab) In short: This is liquid gold for oily skin. It helps absorb oil, but still leaves skin hydrated. The biggest selling point however is the finish. It mattifies the skin and offers the perfect base for foundation—no primer necessary.

The Best Lightweight Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin (opens in new tab) SkinFix Barrier+ Skin Barrier Restoring Gel $48 at Sephora (opens in new tab) The brand’s peptide cream has a loyal following among dry skin types (it has over 2,000 reviews on Sephora), and it’s newly launched gel cream is a must for oily-prone people. It has a solid of list of ingredients, including ceramides and peptides. What’s more notable though, is what the formula avoids. There is no silicone, dimethicone, lanolin, or fragrance, meaning it’s less likely to contribute to breakouts.

The Best Buildable Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid $29 at Rhode (opens in new tab) Act quick—this moisturizer has been selling out. According to Dr. Bhanusali, who helped develop the Hailey Bieber-founded line, it's “suitable for acne and oily skin,” because of its lightweight texture. But this isn’t just a great skincare product—it doubles as a natural highlighter too. Bieber recommends tapping a little of this on top of makeup for an extra glow.

The Best Brightening Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin (opens in new tab) Trinny London Energize Me $100 at Trinny London (opens in new tab) With niacinamide as the star ingredient, this moisturizer is going to help regulate your oil production, create a more matte complexion, and even fade the lingering dark spots. Add succinic acid to the mix, and your skin is also going to get a boost of radiance.

The Best Water-Based Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin Neutrogena HydroBoost Water Gel $16.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $19.59 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) $19.99 (opens in new tab) at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) One of Dr. Bhanusali’s favorites, this cult-favorite, water-based moisturizer is a win for acne-prone skin types. It feels like air (don’t knock it, till you try it), dries down in an instant, and leaves a very subtle glow on the skin without contributing to oil.

The Best K-Beauty Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb $38 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) This cream "bursts" into a lush, moisturizing gel on contact, reduces redness, and cools an irritated visage. And it can boost your skin's hydration levels by a whopping 70 percent without the heaviness of a standard cream.

The Best Moisturizer for Hyperpigmentation (opens in new tab) TULA Skincare Breakout Star Oil-Free Acne Moisturizer $52 at Ulta (opens in new tab) So you want a moisturizer that won't break you out, but would you mind if we went ahead and added a few ingredients that heal past breakouts? This moisturizer from TULA not only uses salicylic acid to ease current blemishes, but it also uses azelaic acid to lighten scarring.

The Best Salicylic Acid-Packed Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin (opens in new tab) Proactiv Complexion Perfecting Hydrator $48 at Ulta (opens in new tab) "This is a wonderful choice for acne-prone skin because it's lightweight, and doesn’t occlude or block pores, and it contains 0.5 percent salicylic acid," New York-based dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, shares. "Salicylic acid is an ingredient that helps prevent future acne pimples and also treats current pimples by dissolving blackheads and whiteheads. Salicylic acid is a bacteriostatic ingredient and targets the bacteria that live on the skin and play a role in acne formation. This product also contains licorice root extract and kojic acid: both improve the pigmented and dark marks that acne leaves behind."

The Best Strengthening Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin Paula's Choice Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer $36 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $36 (opens in new tab) at dermstore (opens in new tab) $36 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) This formula comes out of the bottle in an air-light whip, and it melts on contact with your skin. It's ingredients are just as refreshing: Electrolytes recharge tired looking skin, and calcium and potassium strengthen the moisture barrier.

The Best Moisturizer for Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin Bioderma Sebium Mat Control $13.80 (opens in new tab) at Feelunique US (opens in new tab) $20.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $20.99 (opens in new tab) at dermstore (opens in new tab) "Bioderma Sebium global is a great moisturizer for acne prone skin," New York-based dermatologist Lily Talakoub (opens in new tab), MD, says. "This moisturizer contains AHA esters, salicylic acid, and citric acid to reduce blemishes while zinc gluconate, combined with enoxolone, soothes and reduces redness caused by inflammation."

The Best Plumping Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin Tatcha The Water Cream $68.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) You know the refreshing feeling of that first splash of cool water on your face in the morning? Consider this gel formula that sensation, bottled. It imbues a boost of hydration that plumps the skin, while Japanese wild rose tightens pores and smooths skin to reduce the appearance of cystic bumps.

The Best Moisturizer for Red, Acne-Prone Skin Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer $45 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $52 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) If rosacea makes your acne appear worse, this formula eradicates even the most stubborn traces of redness. Sugarcane-derived squalane even softens the skin so your complexion feels pillowy and moisturized.

The Best Exfoliating Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin (opens in new tab) Eminence Organic Skin Care Acne Advanced Clarifying Hydrator $62 at Sephora (opens in new tab) We love organic options. And this fast-absorbing, milky liquid, will provide you with exfoliating, redness-zapping moisture that works hard to clear your skin so that you can sit back and relax.

The Best Redness Reducing Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin (opens in new tab) Tata Harper Clarifying Moisturizer $130 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Reducing the amount of sebum your skin produces can help prevent pores from becoming clogged with bacteria. Active ingredient saw palmetto helps balance sebum to mattify your complexion, while tazman pepper berry reduces redness.

The Best Acne-Preventing Moisturizer (opens in new tab) EltaMD AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer $39 at Skinstore (opens in new tab) Willow bark extract stimulates the formation of new, unpocked skin, while niacinamide and hyaluronate moisturize sans oil.

The Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin (opens in new tab) Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer $40 at Sephora (opens in new tab) We love water-based moisturizers for their lightweight, non-oily feeling along with the powerful shot of hydration they provide. This bestselling formula incorporates unusual ingredients like brussels sprout, lima bean, and artichoke extract, resulting in an effective antidote to that horrible combination of flaky-oily skin that so many of us struggle with.

The Best Soothing Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin (opens in new tab) PCA Skin Clearskin $53 at Skinstore (opens in new tab) This cool, jelly-like cream calms and hydrates thanks to cucumber, niacinamide, and redness reducing borage seed oil. Try it as a soothing base under more potent treatments, like a retinol cream or spot treatment.

The Best SPF-Packed Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin (opens in new tab) Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with Sunscreen $16 at Ulta (opens in new tab) You might already be familiar with Differin from their retinoid acne treatment. So, who better than them to deliver a moisturizer for acne-prone skin? New York-based dermatologist Melissa Levin, MD., raves, "The Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer SPF 30 is great for those with acne-prone skin because it has a lightweight formula that contains Micropearl technology, which absorbs surface oil for a matte finish, while also providing protection against harmful UV radiation including UVA/UVB rays."

The Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion $16.25 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $16.69 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $19.04 (opens in new tab) at iHerb (opens in new tab) There's a reason you can find this on the bathroom shelf of everyone you've ever met. Cetaphil is a no-frills, inexpensive moisturizer that protects skin's moisture barrier throughout the day. Because it lacks alcohol, fragrance, and other potentially irritating ingredients, it's recommended across the board by dermatologists for sensitive skin.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery Dr. Bhanusali is a board-certified Dermatologist based in NYC. After being accepted into medical school at 17, he completed his studies at the Michigan State University medical scholars program where he was also awarded the Spartan Scholarship and Arthur L Foley Memorial Scholarship. He went on to complete his Dermatology residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC. He specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology and looks to bridge the gap between cutting edge technologies and established paradigms. Dr. Bhanusali was recently featured as the dermatologist behind Amazon’s first skincare line, launched globally in 2019, and currently serves as a medical expert for many companies in the field, including Johnson& Johnson (Neutrogena, ROC, Clean & Clear, Aveeno) and Solta (Fraxel, Clear & Brilliant, Pelo).

Renée Rouleau (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Board-Certified Aesthetician and Celebrity Facialist A life-long skin enthusiast, Renée Rouleau has dedicated 30+ years to the art of skin perfection. She’s considered a complexion coach and blemish-busting hero by many thanks to her magical touch and ability to make skin concerns quickly disappear. Renée knows that great skin is rarely achieved with a “one size fits all” viewpoint. Throughout her career, Renée has worked with clients who trust her and demand the utmost in skincare. This makes her the go-to expert for many of today’s most skin enviable personalities including Demi Lovato, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch. She is also on the advisory board for Woman @ Austin. This is an organization that is on a mission to advance women entrepreneurs striving to grow their companies; and she is a member of the Austin chapter of EO (Entrepreneurs’ Organization.)

Rachel Nazarian, M.D., F.A.A.D (opens in new tab) Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian joins Schweiger Dermatology after years of practicing various aspects of dermatology, including cosmetic treatments, skin cancer, general dermatology and dermatologic surgery.Dr. Nazarian has written many published articles in medical journals as well as widely respected dermatology textbooks, such as Treatment of Skin Disease.Dr. Nazarian serves as a faculty member at Mount Sinai Medical Center’s Department of Dermatology, where she completed her dermatology residency. While completing her medical degree at Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Nazarian was awarded a grant from the Women’s Dermatology Society. Dr. Nazarian is a board certified dermatologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.