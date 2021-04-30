The debate about oils in face creams was as divisive as the fat-free debate in the nutrition industry. Some dermatologists were vehemently opposed, saying oils were too dense for most skin types and would only clog the skin, leading to breakouts and a slick complexion. Other experts were of an entirely different mind, thinking that facial oils—most of which are derived from botanicals—were in fact the key to optimal skin hydration, offering a nutrient-rich and readily absorbed option for deep moisturization. The truth is, oil-free facial moisturizers are the best bet for many skin types, with those who are acne-prone topping the list. And it's also true that oil isn't the only ingredient that can effectively hydrate any kind of complexion.

Good question! Oil-free moisturizers are able to deliver hydration through other proven ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and silicone adjacents like dimethicone. Harnessing prime skin function for every complexion is a delicate moisture balance, and re-establishing healthy hydration is key. Oil-free moisturizers also tend to feel lighter on the skin—many have a matte finish, and some contain anti-acne ingredients or skin brighteners. Not only are you more likely to reach for an oil-free moisturizer if it feels nice, but it'll also work to calm over-productive oil glands.

Glad you asked! Some of our favorites are creams, others lotions, some more like a serum, watery liquid or even a treatment gel. Pick and choose one you feel most comfortable using, and prepare to transform your previously slick skin.

Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Facial Moisturizer Teens and twenty-somethings alike will appreciate the .5 percent salicylic acid, which can quell breakouts, and the lotion's lightweight and readily absorbed finish. Also, the pink grapefruit scent is lovely.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream If creams and lotions scare you because your skin has historically absolutely revolted at the sight, this cooling gel cream might be just the ticket. In signature Kiehl's fashion, an interesting plant is king. This time, potassium-rich Imperata cylindric extract restores the skin's natural moisture function almost immediately on application.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion A no-nonsense hydrator—shout-out pump bottle—that's excellent for layering with other, harsh treatments, like a prescription-strength retinol or OTC acne product.

dermalogica MediBac Clearing Oil Free Matte SPF 30 The matte finish of this Dermalogica option is a revelation for anyone with oily or combination skin that has avoided moisturizer for most of their adult lives. (Reader, it me.) Smooth on a generous dab, and you'll get the three-in-one benefit of a non-greasy sheen, hydration, and sunscreen.

It Cosmetics Confidence In A Gel Lotion At first pump, you'll feel a cooling gel moisturizer on your fingertips. As you work into your skin, the formulation breaks into a water-like liquid, making it easy to apply and absorb.

Olehenriksen Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer With a sheer, veil-like finish and a good dose of fruit acids and antioxidants, this lightweight vegan whip is a great option for acne-prone and aging skin alike.

Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer Green juice junkies rejoice. Hyaluronic acid is blended up with moringa sourced from the Coachella Valley and papaya for a health shot for your complexion. Please note, the product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging, so you can feel environmentally smug and hydrated, too.

Mario Badescu Oil Free Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Aloe vera and glycerin are the moisturizers in this unassuming offering, which also contains green tea and Saint John's wort extract to scrounge up aging free radicals while also providing broad-spectrum UV protection.

bareMinerals Poreless Oil-Free Moisturizer When you struggle with acne, there's usually a range of causes, many of which are addressed with the prebiotics and fruit exfoliants in this lightweight and pore-refining formulation.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Breathe me in, breathe me out. Watermelon extract is the first and most prominent ingredient in this pleasing pink elixir. Here it combines with hyaluronic acid and peony and sweet potato extracts to deliver an efficacious and fun-to-use hydration.

I Dew Care Chill Kitten Oil-free Face Moisturizer Cream A cooling and calming blend ideal for ruddy or angry skin, a generous splash of cactus-extract ensures this jelly-like cream soaks in and won't cause additional flare-ups.

PCA Skin Clearskin A cooling, jelly-like moisturizer that wobbles when you crack open the jar, then soaks happily into parched skin to soothe and soften. While it does contain a trace amount of borage seed oil, it's harnessed only for redness reducing properties, as glycerin, sodium hyaluronate and good ole water bring major hydrating chops to the table.

Skinduced CBD Oil-free Moisturizer A v. chill CBD-infused lotion that swaps gunky oil for proven-hydrators aloe vera, glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid to quench parched skin and also calm it all down thanks to cannabidiol, all from Black founder and skin savant Briana Robinson.

Tula Skincare Breakout Star Oil-Free Acne Moisturizer When your skin is really broken out, layering on a thick cream is about as appealing as getting tarred and feathered. Here, two percent salicylic acid and brightening azaelic acid are suspended in an sumptuous featherlight cream, meaning your entire face can get both hydration and treatment at once.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Two heavy-hitters that skin savants are wild about: Japanese marine algae—a nutrient-rich and naturally occurring complexion nourisher—and plumping hyaluronic acid, which combine here for a potent oil-free option.

EltaMD AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer

Glo Skin Beauty Oil Free Moisturizer Humectant hyaluronic acid joins forces with vitamin E and algae for a calming and non-greasy option. Antioxidant malachite extract—yes, the gemstone—boosts collagen production.

Clean & Clear Dual Action Facial Moisturizer One part daily moisturizer and one part blemish-blaster, this affordable option makes use of a .5% salicylic acid blend to blunt current breakouts and discourage ones in the future.

Origins Anti-Aging Oil-Free Cream There a lot of oils in this botanical cornucopia—essential oils like lavender, orange, lemon and bergamot, which work as powerful antioxidants in conjunction with chemical sunscreens and a rich and creamy moisture blend.

Paula's Choice Oil-Free Moisturizer Ceramides and antioxidants curb redness, while hyaluronic acid holds onto your skin's naturally occurring moisture. All of this is delivered in well-researched and no-nonsense fluid that happily absorbs and won't cause additional blemishes.

Indie Lee Active Oil Free Moisturizer Just a pump or two of this supremely light option will both hydrate and protect against environmental damages thanks to daisy flower and imortelle extracts that combat free radical degradation.

Cosrx Oil-Free Ultra Moisturizing Lotion While the packaging might feel a tad sterile, the results are syrupy sweet. Here, a revolutionary 70 percent white birch sap moisturizes and calms redness, irritation, and inflammation.

Kate Somerville Oil Free Moisturizer I love Kate Somerville products and I'm not afraid to say it. In this particular rebalancing formulation, algaes and amino acids are suspended in a creamy hydrator. But what really sets it apart are the oil-absorbing spheres, which leave your skin velvet-soft, not shiny or slick.