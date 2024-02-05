Somehow, Beyoncé's Hair Is Even More Blonde Than Before

World stop: Beyoncé has a new look for us to obsess over. And no, you can't carry on before digging into the details.

Late on Sunday night, the 42-year-old shared a series of Instagram photos full of beauty moments, each worthy of a "Feeling Myself" verse of their very own. There's a bright-red, almond-shaped manicure, winged eyeliner, and diamond grill. Nude lipliner, rosy cheeks, and a cowboy hat! And I haven't even mentioned the Blue Ivy cameo in photo number eight.

Posing with her mom, the 12-year-old's dark braids and cream gown made her the perfect accomplice (which isn't to say she's not a star in her own right) to Beyoncé's cowgirl-chic look. The latter's outfit came complete with straightened hair that was even lighter than the bleached blonde hue she debuted in recent months.

Reaching her waist and almost silver in tone, the "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" singer's light locks are the work of celebrity stylist Neal Farinah, who has been coloring her hair for the last few months. Her makeup was created by Rokael Lizama, who shared via Instagram that he went for a "graphic '60s liner look and cute freckles" for the evening. For her lips, he used his brand Rokael Beauty's Refined Gold Lipstick in the shade “Unique," an earthy nude with peach undertones. He also added an ombré effect with Redefined Lip Shader in the taupe-nude shade "Transfigure" and the deep coral "Reshaped." Bey's major lashes came courtesy of Rokael Beauty's "Lunar Lites" falsies set for "that wispy natural look."

Beyoncé's blonde was similarly bright in November 2023 while visiting London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there's truly so much to talk about regarding Beyoncé's glam, fans were more fixated on another aspect of her look: that cowboy hat. "Country album for act ii???" commented one fan on her Instagram post. Another added that "the country era is coming."

To be fair, the accessory may not be more than a very on-theme hat: She's a Texas girl, and sometimes that means dressing accordingly. One thing fans do know, however? Beyoncé's latest blonde look is further evidence that she is, and always will be, the queen.

Okay, carry on.