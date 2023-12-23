Beyoncé's Latest Manicure Was Chosen By Blue Ivy Herself

When deciding what our next manicure will look like, we often turn to Beyoncé for inspiration: Should we go for a simple mauve, or perhaps a Renaissance-esque silver chrome? But have you ever wondered where the queen herself gets ideas?

On Wednesday, December 20, the Grammy winner delighted the world when she stepped out in New York with a minimalist, Santa Claus-inspired manicure. And according to Beyoncé's manicurist Miho Okawara, the Grammy winner's nail art was entirely inspired by her also-iconic daughter, Blue Ivy.

"When I was doing her daughter Blue's nail Bey saw what she [was getting], and she liked it!" the artist tells Marie Claire. "Bey copied one of Blue's [nail designs] on her nail."

And no, Beyoncé didn't influence her firstborn. "That design was all requested by Blue," added Okawara. "She is the one who chose."

In case you missed it, the finished product of Beyoncé's manicure was a festive, minimalist dream. While most of her fingers were outfitted in a regular red French tip, she chose to add a couple puffs of white polish to her thumbs, making them look like Santa Claus's signature hat.

The singer obviously loved the design a lot, dedicating not one, but two Instagram posts to the look. In a snapshot shared Friday, December 22, she flashed a peace sign while sitting on a plane, giving the red tips, which were created with Nail Labo shade TS01 "Britney Tokyo", their time to shine. While the hats weren't visible in the image, we know they're there. He sees you when you're sleeping, remember?

And while I haven't seen Blue's nails for myself either, I can only imagine they're perfect. The girl (and her mother) can do no wrong.